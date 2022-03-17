Properties looking to join or leave the city of Frederick will have some new rules and policies to follow, due to a new code amendment the city’s aldermen unanimously approved Thursday night.
The amendment brings the city’s Land Management Code into compliance with state law and clarifies steps for adding or removing parcels of land from the city.
As a municipality in Maryland, the city has no inherent right to enlarge its boundaries but relies on the ability given to it by the General Assembly to annex properties, according to a city staff report.
In 2006, the Assembly passed a law that requires cities to adopt an annexation plan for the area to be annexed, rather than just a proposed outline on how to extend public services and facilities.
The amendment approved Thursday also allows the Board of Aldermen to pass a charter amendment to remove a parcel of land from the city upon request or by their own decision.
It would also allow the city’s Planning Commission to provide an opinion on de-annexations, or “detachments.”
Detachment requests in the city are extremely rare, according to city staff.
