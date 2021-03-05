An 81-unit multi-family complex near the Frederick Fairgrounds on East Patrick Street can move ahead after the Frederick Board of Aldermen approved a rezoning plan and other details Thursday night.

The board's unanimous vote rezoned 2.69 acres of land on three parcels of land at 423A, 423B, and 423-1/2 E. Patrick St. as mixed-use and extended the Carroll Creek Overlay district over 1.87 acres of the property.

The move clears the way for work to proceed on the Wayside Apartments, an 81-unit development, to be built to the west of the fairgrounds on East Patrick Street.

As part of the agreement, the developer will have to record an easement that provides a way for emergency vehicles to access two of the properties and design a pedestrian connection between the two properties and the project's interior sidewalks and pathways.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!