An 81-unit multi-family complex near the Frederick Fairgrounds on East Patrick Street can move ahead after the Frederick Board of Aldermen approved a rezoning plan and other details Thursday night.
The board's unanimous vote rezoned 2.69 acres of land on three parcels of land at 423A, 423B, and 423-1/2 E. Patrick St. as mixed-use and extended the Carroll Creek Overlay district over 1.87 acres of the property.
The move clears the way for work to proceed on the Wayside Apartments, an 81-unit development, to be built to the west of the fairgrounds on East Patrick Street.
As part of the agreement, the developer will have to record an easement that provides a way for emergency vehicles to access two of the properties and design a pedestrian connection between the two properties and the project's interior sidewalks and pathways.
