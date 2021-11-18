Frederick’s police department will have a new home, with the official approval for the purchase of a new building by the city’s aldermen Thursday night.
The $6 million agreement for the Gov. William Donald Schaefer Building at 100 E. All Saints St. will allow the department to move from its cramped quarters as part of the Frederick County Courthouse complex on West Patrick Street.
Alderman Kelly Russell, a former Frederick police officer, said it was already clear that the current facility was inadequate when she joined the department in 1983.
“This is a monumental evening in so many ways,” Russell said.
Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando thanked the mayor and aldermen for their support after Thursday’s unanimous vote.
The purchase of the four-story, 65,000-square-foot building also includes $50,000 for a feasibility study to determine the cost of the work that will be needed to repurpose the building.
Along with leaving the department’s officers “essentially working on top of each other,” the current building, which is rented from the county and has housed the department since 1982, presents challenges with the space and ability to store evidence for crimes they’re investigating, Lando told the mayor and aldermen in August.
Renovations to the building are expected to bring the cost of the project to about $25 million.
The department could relocate to the new location by late 2023 if renovations go as planned.
A top-notch department deserves a top-notch facility, Alderman Derek Shackelford said.
Mayor Michael O’Connor said the process of finding a new headquarters has taken longer than anyone thought it would.
“But we’re here now,” he said.
