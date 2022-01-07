The city of Frederick and the incoming ownership of the Frederick Keys will combine to pay for a new scoreboard at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, despite some misgivings from the city’s aldermen about how the project agreement was reached.
The city and the team will split the $100,000 cost approved by the aldermen Thursday night in a purchase order for Strickler Signs of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, to install a new scoreboard at the stadium.
The aldermen voted 3-1 to approve the purchase order, contingent on the team signing an agreement with the city to share the cost of the project. Alderman Derek Shackelford opposed the motion, and Alderman Ben MacShane was absent.
The expected new owners, Attain Sports and Entertainment, already own and operate the Bowie Baysox. The company is in the process of purchasing the Keys from Keys Club owner Ken Young, who has owned the team for 15 years.
The stadium, which is owned by the city, had been “limping along” for some time with the old scoreboard and has had to send parts to Canada because they couldn’t get them repaired in the U.S., Department of Public Works facilities manager Mark Lawrence told the aldermen Thursday.
He estimated that workers went out to the stadium 15 times to make repairs to the scoreboard last year. The Keys’ schedule includes 30 home games.
“In order to have a functional baseball stadium, you need to have a functional scoreboard,” Lawrence said.
The city had looked at scoreboard replacement plans in fiscal 2020 and 2021 from contractors in Utah and Texas marketing scoreboards made in Korea and Canada, but they were not approved because of doubts about cost and service, according to a city staff report.
Strickler Signs was suggested by a Middletown company that the city had been using to make repairs to the existing scoreboard, Lawrence said.
Shackelford and several of his colleagues expressed concern about the lack of a competitive bid process for the project.
The lead time of about 15 weeks and determination that there’s no other vendor in the area who could do this type of work led to the decision to go sole source, said Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll.
While they’ve known the stadium needed a new scoreboard for some time, it wasn’t certain that the Keys would be playing at the stadium until fairly recently, she said.
Once they knew the Keys would re-up with their current league for the 2022 season, the city decided to do the project, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
Barkdoll said that while it’s not an ideal situation, it’s not unusual for the city to go sole source on this type of purchase.
While Lawrence relayed the Keys’ agreement to pay half of the cost of the project, several aldermen were reluctant to agree without something in writing.
Kelly Russell and Donna Kuzemchak both said they were uncomfortable voting without a signed agreement, but each voted to support the measure after a motion to make the approval contingent on an agreement being signed.
After the scoreboard vote, the aldermen unanimously voted to approve an agreement on the lease to Harry Grove Stadium with Attain Sports and Entertainment – Frederick Keys, LLC, the company in the process of purchasing the ball club. No deal has been finalized.
At Thursday night’s virtual meeting, Young thanked the Frederick community for a great 15 years.
Meanwhile, Attain CEO Greg Baroni said his group of local owners intends to be active with the city and said he’s “truly looking forward to a long partnership” between the team and the city.
