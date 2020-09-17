Frederick will have a second provider for cable and internet access including fiber-based broadband, voice, and video to residents and businesses in the city, following the aldermen's vote Thursday night to provide a franchise agreement to Shenandoah Cable Television.
Shenandoah, known as “SHENTEL,” will provide the city with cable service, as well as any other service that it can provide in bundled packages, Stephen Davis, assistant city attorney, told the mayor and aldermen.
The agreement gives SHENTEL 24 months to do their initial build of infrastructure, and to make “reasonable efforts” to continue the build until they are able to fully serve the city.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked what constituted reasonable efforts, noting that there are parts of the city that don't have broadband service now.
The company intends to get service to as much of the city as it feasibly can, said Bryan Byrd, a spokesman for SHENTEL.
But there may be crowded rights of way or easements that require private agreements and might take more time, he said.
Shackelford requested at least annual updates on the company's progress.
They provide quarterly updates to most municipalities they work with, Byrd said.
“The city will absolutely know everything that we're doing,” he said.
Alderman Roger Wilson also asked about providing marginalized communities with broadband service.
Byrd said they've seen an increased demand for service during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with some customers' increased inability to pay.
They've been talking with other companies to discuss the best ways to handle those issues, he said.
While Comcast is currently the city's only provider, federal law requires the city to make it feasible for other companies to establish a franchise that can compete fairly.
In April 2018, Comcast announced a $1 million expansion in the company's fiber network in Frederick, adding about 14 miles of additional fiber optic cable in and near downtown Frederick.
Shenandoah, a Sprint affiliate, is based in Edinburg, Va., and serves customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.
(2) comments
This is great news for city residents! How about the county? Are we next?!
One thing we know about cable companies is that they prefer the 'low hanging fruit". They are looking for the areas with the highest customer density and greatest ease of access.
Without a specific written agreement to cover every residence and business in the city, some people will be left out.
I agree. We lie just outside city limits. Comcast runs less than a half mile from our home in both directions. Yet running the connection is "very expensive". We asked why. "Because there are no poles and we have to dig". They are in good company. I actually pay for a Verizon land line that doesn't work when it rains. They come out when rain stops and switch pairs. Once the outage was due to an ant infiltration. When i asked about upgrades I was told they have no plans to upgrade, to use wireless. Well, that would be nice if we could get signal....too close to Catoctin Mountain. With work from home and distance learning we are literally cut off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.