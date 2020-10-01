The Frederick aldermen have reapplied a zoning designation for a section of Mount Olivet Cemetery that would allow a senior living facility to be built on the property.
The board's 3-1 vote Thursday night place an Institutional zone on the nearly 13-acre parcel on the south side of Prospect Boulevard would allow the McLean, Va.-based Community Housing Initiative to build a senior-living facility on the property.
The aldermen voted in September 2017 to rezone the parcel to a relatively low-density residential category, as part of plans by the developer to build town houses along with the senior-living facility.
That plan was changed after resistance from the community. The plan now only calls for two buildings: one with about 150 independent living apartments and an assisted living facility with 80 to 100 beds.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak opposed the decision, because the property had been rezoned so recently.
