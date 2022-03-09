Frederick's aldermen and city staff will continue to work toward a bill that would require property owners to get a license to lease rental properties, but a lot of work remains to iron out the details.
Wednesday's workshop on the proposal by Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak was the third since she first raised the issue in 2018, with at least one more planned before drafting an ordinance that can be introduced.
The nearly three-hour session covered proposals by city staff on how to implement a variety of proposals to be included in the legislation, from registration criteria and inspection methods to enforcement and how to phase in the program for the city's estimated 10,500 rental units.
The proposal would seek to require landlords to obtain a license to lease a residential unit; make sure residential units meet a minimum standard of maintenance; allow fees collected to be used to offset the cost of the licensing program; and allow any extra money to support a program run by the city's Housing and Human Services division to help affordable housing units in the city.
The staff's plan would license residential leases of six months or more and regulate shorter leases under a separate ordinance, while Kuzemchak's proposal would regulate both long- and short-term leases.
It would also perform a random audit of 10 percent of units every year, while Kuzemchak's would inspect all residential units every four years, and provide enforcement through a complaint-driven process using the city's code enforcement staff. Kuzemchak has proposed a complaint-driven process through staff dedicated specifically for that purpose.
The city proposal would also take three years to be fully implemented, something Kuzemchak said she had “serious issues” with.
What was presented Wednesday was not what she'd requested, she said.
The aldermen have to figure out whether they're inspecting for purely safety violations, or whether they want to include more cosmetic factors that affect livability, Alderman Ben MacShane said.
The board will decide what standard they want to inspect to, and the staff will tell them how easy or difficult that standard will be to enforce, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
He assured them several times that the staff wanted to work with them on determining the best system.
“We're not trying to convince anyone of anything. We're just trying to get clear direction,” he said.
MacShane said he liked the 10 percent random audit, since the city's goal should be encouraging landlords to comply, not necessarily verification of every unit in the city.
Alderman Kelly Russell asked Chief Administrative Officer Marc DeOcampo how the 10 percent would be picked.
It could be completely random, or it could be spread out geographically around the city but still selected randomly, he said.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she doesn't believe 10 percent would cover enough of the rental properties in the city.
There would need to be a way to make sure that townhouses and single-family homes are inspected as much as multi-family complexes, she said.
Tony Checchia, president of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, told the aldermen that this is a topic that is very important to the industry and the community.
One of the most concerning issues is the impact of licensing on affordability for renters, he said.
“These expenses will be passed through to the tenant,” he said.
Ryan Trout, the housing program manager for Frederick County, who helped Kuzemchak create her proposal before leaving to take a job with the county, agreed that such a program could have consequences on affordability.
“However, squalor cannot be the answer,” he said.
O'Connor said he would work with staff to try to address the issues raised Wednesday, and bring the issue back to the aldermen once they feel like they've made progress.
