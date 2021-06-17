A local company will have another year to finish its purchase of a property near the Frederick airport after a vote by the city's aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen voted unanimously to extend by one year an agreement with Patriot Technologies to buy a nearly 5-acre plot of land along Monocacy Boulevard near the Frederick Municipal Airport. The agreement will now end on June 24, 2022.
The extension will allow the company to finish entitlements and close on the property, according to a memorandum from city staff. The process was delayed by the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded in 1996, Patriot provides design, engineering and consulting services for platforms used by government agencies, first responders and the intelligence community.
The 4.83-acre property would be purchased for $682,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.