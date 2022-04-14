Frederick’s aldermen are likely to allow expanded hours and locations for food trucks in the city, but won’t support outdoor dining in private parking lots and sidewalks or in parking spaces downtown.
The proposed changes would have altered policies set early in the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to provide options for restaurants when indoor dining was limited or prohibited.
At a Wednesday workshop, a majority of the city’s five aldermen resisted ordinances that would have set fees and regulations on pop-up dining areas in parking spaces downtown and in private parking lots, open space and sidewalks.
The ordinances were recommended by an ad hoc committee of residents, restaurant and business owners and others the city asked to examine the issue.
While the outdoor dining options proved popular with customers, some business owners said they took up valuable parking spaces and blocked access to their establishments.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she opposes blocking streets or sidewalks with barriers or other structures.
The emergency policies the city put in place were meant to deal with the effects of the pandemic on restaurants, she said.
“We are no longer in a state of emergency,” she said.
Alderman Ben MacShane wondered whether they could only let restaurants set up tables using parking spaces if they didn’t have space to add a few tables on the sidewalk.
The committee’s work was part of the fulfillment of a promise he made to evaluate the city’s COVID response to see what worked and what didn’t, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
It still remains to be seen whether COVID has led to permanent changes to how restaurants and retail stores operate, he said.
Bruce Albaugh, a downtown resident who served as a member on the ad hoc committee, told the mayor and aldermen that restaurants want to have parklets available because they know COVID hasn’t gone away.
“We don’t know what’s around the corner for Frederick,” he said.
Patty Hurwitz, whose family owns Colonial Jewelers on Frederick’s Square Corner, said she supports some other proposals, but not one that would take up parking spaces for dining.
Hurwitz said she loves to eat outside.
“But I don’t want to do it if it’s hurting other people. And I believe it is hurting other businesses,” she said.
The food truck ordinance would allow vendors to operate from 10 a.m. to dusk on any residential property.
O’Connor said he would bring the food trucks ordinance up for a vote, and leave the other two ordinances open for further public comment.
He noted that the aldermen have the authority to keep the ordinances temporary rather than make them permanent.
“I’m not calling them dead just yet,” he said.
