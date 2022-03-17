About two additional acres of forest land will be set aside from the Kellerton development on the north side of Frederick as a result of a unanimous Thursday night vote by the city’s aldermen.
The master plan for the project at the intersection of Yellow Springs Road and Rocky Springs Road required the developer to dedicate 44 acres of parkland in two phases. The first phase included about 21 acres, with more than 13 acres of afforestation land.
The nearly 23-acre second phase will include the land approved on Thursday, as well as a continuation of the Hagerstown & Frederick Trolley Trail portion of a shared use path, internal park connections, a multipurpose field, a baseball field, four picnic pavilions and a parking lot with 24 spaces, according to a city staff report.
The aldermen are required to approve forest mitigation areas because they involve long-term easements that are attached to the land and affect the long-term function of the parkland, according to the report.
The 1.91 acres of forest land will be broken up into four areas.
Accepting the dedication of the land is expected to have little fiscal impact on the city, since forested areas don’t require as much maintenance as manicured fields or other active areas, according to the report.
— Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
