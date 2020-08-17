From a new school to a new intersection and a park that's in the process of being constructed, the area around Frederick's Butterfly Lane has been the site of a significant amount of construction in recent years.
And another, smaller project could be coming to the area, if the city's aldermen approve the construction of a new cell phone tower to be built by a Virginia company.
The mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss a lease agreement with Milestone Communications for the tower and the land around it at their workshop on Wednesday.
The city's construction of a new water tower along Butterfly Lane meant that the cellular carriers' equipment on the existing tower would be about 25 feet lower than they had been, according to a city staff report for the workshop. Spots on the tower are currently leased by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, which recently merged with T-Mobile.
With the decreased effectiveness of the lower equipment, along with water tower maintenance and other issues, city staff is proposing building a separate tower for the cellular receivers, rather than putting them on the new tower, which is under construction.
Milestone is proposing to build the new tower and lease space for up to five wireless carriers, providing between $25,000 and $50,000 a year in revenue to the city for its share of the agreement.
“The proposed tower would be designed to look like a 121-foot tall grain silo,” and would provide space for AT&T and T-Mobile at the same heights their equipment is currently located, according to a proposal from Milestone included in the staff report. It's assumed that Sprint's lease won't be renewed following the merger with T-Mobile.
The tower would require about 2,500 square feet for the carriers' equipment and other infrastructure, at 6262 Butterfly Lane, between Himes Avenue and McCain Drive on the north side of Butterfly Lane.
The proposed lease would be for 10 years, with five options to renew it for five more years at a time.
According to Milestone, most of their towers average three carriers over a seven- to 10-year period.
Assuming a third carrier is added by 2023, the escalating leases on the tower could bring in more than $398,000 for the city over 10 years.
Based in Reston, Virginia, Milestone Communications already has agreements with Frederick County government and Frederick County Public Schools, as well as school systems in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Queen Anne's, Washington and Wicomico counties in Maryland.
The company also has contracts with school systems and municipalities in Virginia, Delaware, Florida and North and South Carolina.
