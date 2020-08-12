The Frederick aldermen will decide whether a farmhouse in the middle of a modern office park should be given a historic designation that could affect the development of a major employer in the city.
The aldermen will have to decide whether to approve a recommendation by the city's Historic Preservation Commission to put a historic preservation overlay on nearly two and a half acres along Solarex Court that includes a farmhouse dating back to 1825, as well as two other buildings on the property.
The aldermen and Mayor Michael O'Connor discussed the issue at a workshop Wednesday.
The HPC voted in June in favor of the designation, and approved a resolution stating that the property “retains sufficient historical integrity” to support the overlay.
The property, known as Linden Grove, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, and is part of a campus of buildings owned by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
The company had applied for a permit to demolish the structure, but said it was willing to withdraw the application to take a more comprehensive approach some time in the future.
The property's significance comes from its architecture, as a well-preserved example of a 19th century transitional Federal-Greek Revival home of a prosperous Frederick County farmer, said Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy, a historic preservation planner for the city.
Even though the property has changed over time, the site has maintained its integrity of design to convey its historical identity, Mroszczyk Murphy said.
Dave Severn, an attorney representing AstraZeneca, argued that no similar properties are located in a light industrial park as this one is.
Cory Matthews, who leads AstraZeneca's corporate real estate team, said the company understood when it bought the property that the HPC could recommend the overlay, but figured they would approach the issue once they had concrete plans for the site.
“We're humbly asking for some goodwill and to not apply this overlay,” Matthews said Wednesday.
Applying the overlay could have a detrimental effect on the company's decisions of where to base projects in the future, Matthews said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said it's hard to understand how there's any historic value to the site other than the house itself.
The city has abandoned the site's historical relevance by letting it be surrounded by a corporate industrial park, he said.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell argued that the city has other historical properties that are surrounded by development, citing the Schifferstadt property among others.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak and Severn disagreed on what impact denying the HPC's recommendation would have on the ability to grant a request later, and Kuzemchak asked for guidance from the city's lawyers to help resolve the question before a public hearing.
No date for the public hearing has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.