Quantum Construction
Construction equipment is shown on the Quantum Loophole site near Adamstown in June.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Aligned Data Centers has requested a rehearing on a certificate exemption, claiming the Maryland Public Service Commission made factual and legal errors that will delay development on Quantum Loophole’s planned data center campus.

The commission is currently considering the rehearing, but there is no timeline on a decision, according to commission spokesperson Tori Leonard.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Each individual generator satisfies the criteria for a certificate exemption under Maryland's public utilities code, as their individual capacities do not exceed the maximum capacity of 70 megawatts in the state code, according to the application."

Rule #1: "If you are going to lie, or be intentionally misleading, do not do it in such a way as to insult the intelligence of gov't employees."

QLoop does not know when to quit digging do they?

Yes, 3MW is less than 70MW -- but QLoop has proposed *168* each 3MW generators. Their purpose is to provide backup power in the event of an outage, in which case they will ALL run simultaneously. The 168 units essentially form the equivalent of a single ginormous 500MW generator!

Seriously -- does QLoop think they are dealing with chimps? Their position is similar to that of a biker gang that distributes the meth that they sell, such that no individual member is holding a felony amount, but the total is enough to supply a small city.

500 megawatts is enough to power 375,000 residences. That's a LOT of diesel, and CO2. Not to mention a lot of noise.

QLoop clearly wants to go with diesel generators. I don't blame them -- they are the cheapest option, but they aren't the ONLY option, as they claim.

Oh, and because they will have batteries and inverters to handle the initial backup, they do not need the quick start-up that they say they do. Inverters can supply power as long as necessary (with sufficient batteries).

rogy

“The commission is currently considering the rehearing, but there is no timeline on a decision, according to commission spokesperson Tori Leonard.”

Now THERE’S some efficient, responsive governance![sleeping][yawn][sleeping]

