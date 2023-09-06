Aligned Data Centers has requested a rehearing on a certificate exemption, claiming the Maryland Public Service Commission made factual and legal errors that will delay development on Quantum Loophole’s planned data center campus.
The commission is currently considering the rehearing, but there is no timeline on a decision, according to commission spokesperson Tori Leonard.
On May 12, the company filed an application to be exempt from obtaining a certificate of public convenience and necessity.
In its original exemption application, Aligned proposed installing 168 diesel generators on the former Alcoa Eastalco smelting plant site to be used as backup power for future data centers.
A certificate of public convenience and necessity “provides authority for a person to construct or modify a new generating station or high-voltage transmission lines,” according to the commission’s website.
During an administrative meeting on Aug. 2, the commission unanimously voted to deny Aligned’s request for a certificate exemption due to concerns about the generators’ environmental impact.
In its rehearing request submitted on Sept. 1, Aligned argued that the commission is not authorized to consider public health and safety issues when reviewing exemption applications. Under Maryland’s codes on public utilities, these issues are not listed as one of the criteria the commission must consider when reviewing applications.
Requiring a certificate of public convenience and necessity “would inadvertently harm the General Assembly’s goal of incentivizing data centers,” the company wrote in its rehearing application.
The application also claimed that going through the process of obtaining this certificate would impose a one-year delay on Aligned’s project.
Aligned argued that the commission erroneously treated 168 proposed diesel generators for emergency backup as a single generating station.
With each of the 168 generators at three megawatts, a total of 504 megawatts of power generation would be installed as part of Aligned’s data center facilities.
The company’s application emphasized that each generator is a separate electrically independent generating station.
Each individual generator satisfies the criteria for a certificate exemption under Maryland’s public utilities code, as their individual capacities do not exceed the maximum capacity of 70 megawatts in the state code, according to the application.
The diesel generators would only run if there is a complete power disruption to the data center facilities, according to the application. The generators would also be run individually for short maintenance periods.
Aligned argued that the commission incorrectly concluded there are alternative power sources available aside from diesel generators.
The company said it analyzed potential alternatives to diesel generators for standby backup in response to the commission’s inquiries. No alternatives can satisfy requirements that the backup power generation must be quickly available and run reliably for extended time periods.
Aligned stated that the maximum potential greenhouse gas emissions from the generators would be “extremely negligible.”
The maximum carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from the generators — about 3,700 metric tons — are equivalent to 0.02% of the 19 million metric tons of emissions Maryland reported in 2021, according to the application.
These emissions could be mitigated if the commission requires Aligned to offset its yearly diesel production generation by purchasing renewable energy credits.
Renewable energy credits allow companies to purchase renewable power and document that the electricity they use came from a renewable resource, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Quote:
"Each individual generator satisfies the criteria for a certificate exemption under Maryland's public utilities code, as their individual capacities do not exceed the maximum capacity of 70 megawatts in the state code, according to the application."
Rule #1: "If you are going to lie, or be intentionally misleading, do not do it in such a way as to insult the intelligence of gov't employees."
QLoop does not know when to quit digging do they?
Yes, 3MW is less than 70MW -- but QLoop has proposed *168* each 3MW generators. Their purpose is to provide backup power in the event of an outage, in which case they will ALL run simultaneously. The 168 units essentially form the equivalent of a single ginormous 500MW generator!
Seriously -- does QLoop think they are dealing with chimps? Their position is similar to that of a biker gang that distributes the meth that they sell, such that no individual member is holding a felony amount, but the total is enough to supply a small city.
500 megawatts is enough to power 375,000 residences. That's a LOT of diesel, and CO2. Not to mention a lot of noise.
QLoop clearly wants to go with diesel generators. I don't blame them -- they are the cheapest option, but they aren't the ONLY option, as they claim.
Oh, and because they will have batteries and inverters to handle the initial backup, they do not need the quick start-up that they say they do. Inverters can supply power as long as necessary (with sufficient batteries).
“The commission is currently considering the rehearing, but there is no timeline on a decision, according to commission spokesperson Tori Leonard.”
Now THERE’S some efficient, responsive governance![sleeping][yawn][sleeping]
