Businesses along the Golden Mile area on the west side of Frederick had a good fiscal 2021 even amidst the pandemic that created a challenging environment, according to the leader of a business group in the neighborhood.
The area along U.S. 40 welcomed a “slew” of new businesses in the past year, including a new Lidl grocery store that just opened Wednesday, Sandy Wastler, president of the Golden Mile Alliance, told the mayor and aldermen during a discussion of the group’s efforts during fiscal 2021 at a workshop Wednesday.
For most businesses, fiscal 2021 ended on June 30.
While the pandemic slowed development, the District 40 area around the former Frederick Towne Mall still welcomed businesses including Warehouse Cinemas, the Indian restaurant Taj Mahal and Gavigan’s Furniture, Wastler said.
Other new arrivals to the area include Harbor Freight, Green Goods and MegaMart, among others.
On Wednesday, the new Lidl grocery store in the location of the former Kmart along West Patrick Street was “a very popular place to be at 7 o’clock this morning,” Wastler told the mayor and aldermen.
Four businesses in the area took advantage of facade grants in the past year to improve the look and exterior of their businesses, she said.
Generally, the Golden Mile made great strides in developing its infrastructure, but there’s still work to do, Wastler said.
Among other things, the group is working with several local banks to organize financial seminars for local businesses.
The aldermen were enthusiastic about Wastler’s report.
“Your presentation is all good news,” Aldermen Roger Wilson said.
You can see the investment and the group’s focus on its mission when you travel around the area, he said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford commended Wastler and the Alliance’s board for their work.
The Golden Mile has been “chugging along” despite the impacts of the COVID pandemic, he said.
Mayor Michael O’Connor said that when he talks to businesses in the area, the synergy between them and the Alliance is what creates success in the area.
