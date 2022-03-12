While Shamrock Fest in Washington, D.C., might have been canceled due to Saturday’s wintery weather, at least one early St. Patrick’s Day party wasn’t canceled, right here in Frederick, as Rockwell Brewery held its annual holiday Kegs N Eggs event.
From 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, hundreds of people crammed into the micro-brewery located on North East Street in Frederick.
Folks had every kind of beer imaginable in hand, from thick, dark Irish classics to bright green beer, perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, and it seemed as though everyone in the brewery remembered the all-important rule for the holiday: make sure you wear something green.
Jess Fynn, the director of marketing and events for Rockwell, said it seemed as though this year’s Kegs N Eggs was a big success.
“So far, I’m getting feedback that this is just as good a turnout as last year,” she said. “We pre-sold tickets for this event, so we knew we were going to have a couple hundred people here throughout the day.”
While the weather drove the party inside, preventing revelers from enjoying the beer garden, it didn’t seem to dampen their spirits at all.
But it wasn’t spirits that Rockwell Brewery was serving up; it was pints. Fynn said Rockwell was running a deal all day, where $15 got you a pint of beer, and food served by Jerk N Jive Caribbean Kitchen, which was onsite serving up a choice of breakfast foods.
The Frederick-based Celtic music group Billy & The Curley Brothers performed throughout the day, playing both traditional Irish foot-stompers as well as their Celtic take on some other rock tunes; the band used a fiddle to replace Robert Plant’s soaring vocals for their take on a Led Zeppelin song.
In the crowd in front of the band, Mount Airy-resident Dan White had found himself at the center of a dance circle, stomping his feet and doing his best to clap along in time with a pint of beer in hand. White, who said he grew up with members of the band, said he came out to support them and hear some great music, and have a little fun while he was at it.
“This is the way to start the morning on St. Paddy’s Day, or at least leading up to St. Paddy’s Day,” he said.
White said he had never been to the annual Kegs N Eggs event, but was having a great time. Seated at the bar, though, were Jennifer and Ron Bird of Frederick, who said they come to the event annually.
Jennifer Bird said the event seemed even busier than previous years. She said St. Patrick’s Day means quite a bit to her.
“It’s really one of my favorite holidays,” she said.
Ron Bird agreed, noting that he was drinking a “good Irish ale” at the bar.
With this year's event now in the rearview, Fynn said plans are already in place to make next year’s event even more spectacular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.