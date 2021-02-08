Visit Frederick is accepting applications through March 31 for its Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product grant program.
The program is “a cooperative promotional funding and product development grant program,” according to a news release from Visit Frederick.
“A portion of the revenue from the hotel tax directed to Visit Frederick will be available for the promotion of local nonprofit attractions and events and for the development of tourism product through nonprofit attractions, events, and activities,” the release reads. “The TRIPP program allocates this funding through a competitive application process that will fund advertising and development projects.”
Nonprofits and government agencies in Frederick County can apply for the program. Applications will be examined by a selection committee chosen by the Visit Frederick Board of Directors, and awards are expected to be announced in mid-May.
Visit Frederick also announced the community organizations that received awards in the second round of fiscal 2021. Awards were split into two categories — tourism advertising and tourism development.
Organizations that received awards included the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and the Frederick Arts Council.
For more information, visit visitfrederick.org/tripp or contact Patsy Ensminger at pensminger@fredco-md.net or 301-600-4043.
