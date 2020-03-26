The Maryland Dairy Industry Association is accepting applications from state dairy producers for the Dairy of Distinction Award.
Applications are due April 15.
“Attractive dairy farms give the consumer greater confidence in the wholesomeness of milk and stimulate milk sales, which encourages public support for the dairy industry. This award gives recognition to dairy producers for maintaining well-kept farmsteads,” according to a news release.
Judging will take place in spring and summer. Winning farmers and operations will receive a sign to display. The sign will be presented at a statewide dairy event next year.
To get an application, producers should contact Laurie Savage at 301-349-0750 or secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org. They can also contact Leslie Hart at 301-573-7039 or lhart@washco-md.net.
Applications should be sent to 100 W. Washington St., Suite 1401, Hagerstown, MD 21740 or can be faxed to 240-313-2281.
