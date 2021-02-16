Applications for the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easement program are open through April 1.
"The MALPF program purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland," according to a news release from Frederick County government.
Part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, MALPF began in 1977 and has preserved more than 22,000 acres of farmland in the county.
In September, 12 applications were approved by the Frederick County Council and sent to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation to be appraised and selected.
The applications were ranked by a point system that took factors such as property size, soil quality and development rights into account.
Applicants can contact Land Preservation Planner Shannon O’Neil at 301-600-1411 or email soneil@frederickcountymd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.