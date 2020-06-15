Applications for funding from Frederick County's Community Grant Program are now open for “eligible nonprofit community organizations that provide recreation opportunities for county residents.”
The county is taking applications through the Parks and Recreation Commission. According to a news release from the Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation, eligible organizations include: civic, community and service organizations, homeowners associations, athletic associations and recreation councils.
Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.
“Grants are for the purpose of improving existing recreation facilities or constructing new ones on land owned or utilized by the organization,” according to the release. The funds can be used for getting equipment, material and labor and projects must be finished by June 30, 2022.
After organizations submit the appropriate paperwork, the FCPRC sub-committee will look at the applications and assign scores based on this criteria: “1) Recreational and Community Value, 2) Project and Planning, 3) Site Plan/ Master Plan and 4) Local Contribution.”
The sub-committee decision will then be sent to the FCPRC and the final decision will be made.
“It is expected that organizations will be notified by November regarding grant awards.” according to the release, and the budget for fiscal year 2021 is $50,000.
For more information, contact the Division of Parks and Recreation at 301- 600-1646 or visit https://www.recreater.com/322/Community-Grants-Program.
