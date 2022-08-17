More than 100 farmers and 30 nonprofits will receive grants from Frederick County to help them bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardship.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced Tuesday the results of two grant programs, according to a county news release. The grants are supported by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money.
At least 115 farmers, representing more than 72,500 acres of crops, will benefit from Farmer Relief Grants, according to the county’s release. Farmers will receive $25 per acre of crops planted.
“The program will reduce the impact of rapidly rising fertilizer costs, which have tripled as the result of supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine,” the release read.
John Zimmerman is among the farmers who sought relief through the grant. He owns and operates Auburn Farms Inc. near Walkersville, where they milk about 220 cows and farm 600 acres.
“Fertilizer bills are high this year,” Zimmerman said in an interview.
He has seen fertilizer prices triple compared to last year, and fuel costs are high, too. He is grateful for the grant.
“Every little bit helps,” Zimmerman said.
Thirty-four local nonprofits are also getting a boost.
“The ARPA Nonprofit Community Health and Recovery, or ANCHR, grants were designed for small organizations that often are unable to qualify for major aid programs,” the release said.
The grants for nonprofits range from $5,000 to $50,000 and are capped at 15% of each recipient’s annual budget.
The nonprofits that will benefit include those that “serve veterans, provide job and life skills training, support recovery from addiction, offer daycare to families with limited income, introduce people to arts, and promote economic development,” according to the release.
The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area is set to accept approximately $43,200 in the form of an ANCHR grant.
Executive Director Liz Shatto wrote in an email that the grant comes as the organization begins to implement a six-year strategic plan. In the grant application, Shatto wrote, the nonprofit indicated it would use funds for operating expenses such as rent and salaries.
“The leeway to use the funds for general operations allows us to think strategically about the use of funds, while knowing they can apply to our most existential needs,” Shatto wrote.
More information regarding how Frederick County is using its $50.4 million in ARPA funding can be found at FrederickCountyMD.gov/ARPA.
“Our goal is to make life better for people in Frederick County,” Gardner said in the release. “These grants will ensure veterans, seniors and families in our community can receive much-needed services; small arts organizations can thrive once again; and our farmers can continue to grow crops.”
