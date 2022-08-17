Farm Grant
John Zimmerman is shown with his dairy cattle at Auburn Farms Inc. near Walkersville on Wednesday. The farm is a recipient of a new grant from Frederick County government that will assist crop farmers with rising fertilizer costs.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

More than 100 farmers and 30 nonprofits will receive grants from Frederick County to help them bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardship.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced Tuesday the results of two grant programs, according to a county news release. The grants are supported by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money.

