Some signs of normalcy returned to downtown Frederick on Friday night.
Couples walked hand in hand along Carroll Creek on the warm summery night, or chatted on the benches nearby.
Most were wearing masks, testing out the first phase of the new normal.
Along Market and Patrick streets, several businesses had put out bowls of water for dogs, a downtown tradition during the muggy summer months.
On North Market Street at 5 p.m., Sherri Johnson swept off the front steps of her shop Retro Metro, opening the store’s doors as a state-issued stay-at-home order expired and businesses such as Johnson’s were allowed to reopen.
“Literally just opened the doors,” Johnson said from behind a floral mask as she propped the door open.
On Thursday, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced that businesses of less than 10,000 square feet could reopen with up to 50 percent of their capacity allowed, as long as they follow other state regulations.
Manufacturing was also allowed to reopen, along with animal adoption and pet grooming facilities, and car washes.
Face coverings are required for customers and staff, with social distancing protocols observed and gatherings still limited to fewer than 10 people.
Johnson said she expects a gap between the type of business she needs to be profitable, and what she would likely get, as some people come out to shop and others continue to stay home.
“We’re probably not going to be making money for some time,” she said.
Up and down Market and Patrick streets, most stores remained closed, whether because of the timing of the order’s expiration, which was 5 p.m. on Friday, or for other reasons.
Thursday evening, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor announced that the city would follow Frederick County’s lead in reopening.
It’s important that city and county officials all over the state coordinate during the process, O’Connor said Friday.
Frederick has a lot of retail and residential properties that are on the borders of the city and county, and some people may not even know which jurisdiction they’re in, he said.
“I think a unified approach is the correct one,” O’Connor said.
Despite Friday’s limited openings, the city’s state of emergency remains in place, and things such as daytime enforcement of parking meters downtown remain suspended.
While downtown Frederick remains an attractive area with lots of reasons to go there, the return of parking enforcement will probably return with the return of sit-down service at downtown restaurants, O’Connor said.
The city has already had conversations among city staff, the Downtown Frederick Partnership and others on how to accommodate businesses as they reopen in modified formats to allow for safe social distancing and other concerns, he said.
The city is open to looking at changes such as the expansion of outside seating for restaurants and modifications to on-street parking to allow more space between tables.
“The public health consideration has to be the main one,” O’Connor said.
Along Frederick’s Golden Mile, Wonder Book and Video will be opening at 10 a.m. Saturday rather than Friday, under strict county and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the company’s president Chuck Roberts said in an email Friday.
The company’s warehouse on Frederick’s Tilco Drive had been open since almost the beginning of the pandemic, but the stores in Frederick, Hagerstown, and Gaithersburg have been closed. The Gaithersburg store will remain closed while Montgomery County’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, Roberts said, while Frederick and Hagerstown will open Saturday.
Retro Metro set up a website during the closure of non-essential businesses that Gov. Larry Hogan ordered when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but it only made up about 20 percent of normal sales, Johnson said.
The closure was hard, and she’s hoping to make at least enough money to cover the store’s rent.
But she admits she’s uncertain about what the future holds for her business.
“I’m just going to hang in there until somebody tells me I can’t,” she said.
(7) comments
I’m confused, I thought Jan Gardner said our stay at home order was extended with exceptions. On the Frederick county government web site it said stay at home order extended with exceptions....someone please clarify, because this article contradicts the Frederick county gov. page and what Gardner said.
The virus is still here and it is very contagious. I won't be shopping anytime soon other than for food. A lot of people feel that way so it is going to be slow going for these businesses. I do have faith that our local small shop owners will do a better job enforcing rules than the big national chains. The majority of the people out and about may be those who think the virus is a hoax or like the flu and they won't want to follow any rules. In a month we will know if cases grow.
Just waiting for the Frederick brain trust to start refusing to wear face masks and harassing staff and customers who do.
And how do you eat with a face mask, anyway?
Glad to see Brunswick do their own thing as every jurisdiction should have anyway.
Every jurisdiction doing its own thing works only if everyone stays in their own jurisdiction, and that hasn't happened.
"...the return of parking enforcement will probably return with the return of sit-down service at downtown restaurants...." this is attributed to O'Connor but not in quotes. So, whew, he hasn't had a stroke. I suggest "parking enforcement will return when sit-down service at restaurants resumes."
I would suggest "parking enforcement will resume when sit-down service at restaurants does."
