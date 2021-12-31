With Christmas over, thousands of Frederick County homeowners will get an unwelcome gift from the state, with the arrival of the latest round of property tax assessments.
Property tax assessment notices were sent to Group 1 property owners on Tuesday, according to a release from the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, with those homes in Frederick County showing a nearly 20 percent rise in value.
Properties in Maryland are assessed every three years. The 2022 group includes 704,430 residential and commercial properties, according to the release.
The collective value of the homes in the Frederick County part of the group increased 19.8 percent from 2019 to 2022, from $12.9 billion to $15.4 billion, according to information from MDAT.
The statewide increase in home prices was 12 percent.
Commercial properties in the county increased from $2.99 billion to $3.37 billion over the same period.
Despite the rise in assessed values, they play little part in determining what a home will sell for, said Terry La Scola, president of the Frederick County Association of Realtors.
Prices for homes on the open market are determined more by sales of comparable properties than assessed value, she said.
The market is also determined by the number of people looking to buy homes versus the number of homes on the market, La Scola said.
Wayne Six, an appraiser with Six, McClain & Associates, said that since assessors don’t go into a house, a home with a newly renovated interior will likely be assessed the same as a house that’s run-down inside.
Like La Scola, he said most people don’t rely on an assessed value when a house is being sold.
Assessed values are usually a little lower than a home’s sale price, he said.
According to the Department of Assessments and Taxation’s website, assessed values are based on current market influences, any additions or changes to structures on the property, “along with any other conditions that may be affecting the property’s value since the time of its last assessment.”
Homeowners can appeal an assessment value when they’ve received an assessment notice, by a petition for review, or if they’ve bought a property between Jan. 1 and June 30.
Appeals can be handled in person, in writing, or over the phone.
After one hearing, property owners who still disagree with the decision can appeal to the Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board, and can appeal the board’s decision to the Maryland Tax Court.
