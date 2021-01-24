Throughout February, the Downtown Frederick Partnership will encourage residents to “Love Local,” and the partnership will emphasize that theme with a large light-up heart sign at 30 N. Market St.
“At the heart of this entire project is really just the goal to remind people that … there’s no wrong time to love local,” said Leeann Crews, marketing and promotion manager at the partnership. “We all know that it’s been a very difficult ride, especially for our small businesses, and so coming out of the holiday season where shopping local and supporting local businesses was really top of mind, we just wanted to make sure that we are carrying that message through the holidays and into the new year.”
The forthcoming heart sign will be at sidewalk level so people can see it up close and have the opportunity to take photos with it.
The partnership is also pushing people to support small businesses downtown by running a “Love Letters for Local” campaign in February. People can participate in the campaign by either dropping their letters at two available locations downtown, one at 30 N. Market St. and another in Everedy Square and Shab Row. They can also submit letters virtually.
“The entire goal here is to encourage people to write love letters to their favorite small businesses located in downtown,” Crews said. “They can write their letters at home, bring them with them and just drop them in the mailbox ... ”
Crews said the letters should have the business’ name on the outside of the envelope.
The partnership will be collecting the letters and hand delivering them to the businesses to “make sure that they just get those nice little reminders that the community really loves them and really appreciates them.”
Crews said being a small business owner is never easy and takes a lot of guts, but she noted that this year has been particularly difficult because of COVID-19.
Crews also noted that the business owners are members of the community, so people may be writing to a business, but they’re also writing to neighbors and friends.
There’s an additional incentive to writing the appreciation letters to local businesses. Crews said the partnership will randomly pick one letter each week and buy a $250 gift card to the business the letter was written to and award the gift card to the author.
“We’re really just wanting people to think about … the people they love, the businesses they love and the community that they love,” Crews said.
(1) comment
It would be wonderful if love paid the bills.
