During a visit to Volvo’s powertrain manufacturing facility near Hagerstown on Friday, President Joe Biden painted an optimistic picture of the nation’s economy — but said Republican victories in the November midterm elections would undo progress the country has made.
Frederick County residents who work at the Volvo facility said the president’s visit energized the company and brought attention to the advancements it’s made in manufacturing electric Mack Trucks.
The day before his visit to Volvo’s manufacturing facility, Biden proclaimed Oct. 7 as National Manufacturing Day.
“For everything we’ve been through, I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s prospects in my entire career,” Biden said as he addressed Volvo employees and guests at the manufacturing facility on Friday. “Just remember who in the hell we are. We’re the United States of America.”
Roughly 74% of Democrats in Maryland approve of the job Biden has done as president, compared with 37% of independents and 14% of Republicans, according to a Goucher College Poll released Sept. 19.
“Regardless of people’s [political] affiliation, I think we’re all excited that we’re getting this type of attention,” said Breanna Jordan, a manufacturing engineering manager for Volvo who lives in Frederick. “It gives me a lot of pride in our company.”
Jordan, 33, was distributing snacks and water along a walkway in the sprawling facility before Biden spoke. She said she saw Biden’s visit as a sign of his support for Volvo’s shift from solely manufacturing diesel Mack Trucks to offering electric trucks.
Volvo’s facility produces the powertrain, which makes up the engine, axel and transmission for the trucks.
The facility’s slogan, Jordan said, is “we are the heart,” a reference to the engine as the beating heart of a Mack Truck. In the next few years, the facility will transition to producing more of the modular power boxes that will drive electric Mack Trucks.
“We still are that heart, even if it has an electric heartbeat instead of a diesel heartbeat,” Jordan said.
The United Auto Workers endorsed Biden in 2020, and the union leans Democratic. But, Jordan said, it was a big deal for Biden to visit a part of the state that is home to large swaths of people who did not vote for him two years ago.
Biden won more than 65% of the vote in Maryland in his 2020 presidential victory over then-President Donald Trump, R. Trump, though, defeated Biden in Western Maryland.
Trump received 77% of the vote in Garrett County, 68% in Allegany County, 60% in Carroll County and 59% in Washington County.
Frederick County was the only county in Western Maryland to go for Biden. The president received 53% of the county’s vote in 2020.
Trump’s support in the region was evident on the roads leading up to the Volvo facility. Small crowds gathered on street corners to display red, white and blue MAGA (Make American Great Again) signs and flags. Some signs displayed or insinuated profanities aimed at Biden.
“Our Republican colleagues have a very different view. And I know many of you are probably Republicans,” Biden said to those gathered at the Volvo facility. “Many of my Republican friends are basically arguing that good news for the economy is bad news for America.”
“That’s all part of this trickle-down mentality that says, ‘It doesn’t matter what’s happening on Main Street, what really matters is what’s happening on Wall Street,’” Biden said. “That’s not my plan.”
Jordan said there was surprise among the manufacturing facility’s workers that Biden would be visiting. Employees were told Tuesday that they’d have a visitor later in the week, but their bosses wouldn’t disclose who it was.
Jordan said she and her coworkers learned on Wednesday that their guest would be Biden.
Zachary Beene, a 26-year-old manufacturing engineer who works under Jordan, volunteered to be a guide for the day’s guests before knowing who would be showing up.
“I was a little nervous,” said Beene, a Frederick resident. “I wasn’t sure what I was volunteering for.”
He wasn’t assigned to give Biden a tour, which calmed his nerves, but he was stoked to have the president in town.
He said he figured that Biden came to the facility to support a manufacturer that hires a large number of middle-class workers in Maryland and a company that is part of the global shift to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
“It makes a lot of sense,” Beene said of the president’s visit. “He’s pretty close by, so it’s not too hard to get here.”
The president focused much of his 15-minute speech Friday on the nation’s economic woes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy and taxes are the most important issues for Maryland voters heading into the state’s Nov. 8 general election, according to the Goucher College Poll released in September.
“We have to move from a historically strong economic recovery to a more steady, stable recovery. We need to bring inflation down without giving up all the historic economic progress that working-class and middle-class people have made,” Biden said.
Van Johnson, 52, another manufacturing engineering manager for Volvo, said it was significant for the facility and for the company to have “the leader of the free world” stop by. Johnson saw the president’s visit as a sign of his commitment to Western Maryland and to American automotive manufacturing.
“It’s gonna give us more energy,” said Johnson, an Urbana resident. “It’s gonna give us the recognition that we probably think we deserve in this area.”
Biden also used his visit to Western Maryland to drum up support for U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat locked in what is expected to be a close reelection race with Maryland state Del. Neil Parrott, a Republican who represents Washington County.
“It’s great to be with Congressman David Trone, who is always, always, always working for the working people of this district,” Biden said. The president’s remarks came after a short speech from Trone.
The website fivethirtyeight.com has dubbed the race for Maryland’s District 6 congressional seat “highly competitive.”
Trone won the seat in 2018 with 59% of the vote, but new congressional lines in Maryland that the state legislature settled on after the release of 2020 U.S. Census data have shifted the district away from the solid blue that gave Trone his commanding victory four years ago.
