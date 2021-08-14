Three-year-old Ashton Ferguson danced happily around a table covered with candles in the Francis Scott Key Mall on Saturday, sniffing each one her mom held out for her.
Chrissy Howser, who founded Conscious Candles, smiled as she looked on. What started during the coronavirus pandemic as a hobby from her basement had turned into a blossoming business.
Howser was one of about a dozen Black entrepreneurs who set up shop in the mall Saturday for an event showcasing Black-owned businesses.
“We are so pleased to offer this showcase, which we hope will become a regular event,” Angela LaPadula, the mall’s marketing coordinator, said in a prepared statement.
There was a wide array of businesses and services on offer at Saturday’s event, specializing in everything from flower arranging to CPR certification.
Several business owners said the downtime afforded by the pandemic had the unexpected bonus of allowing them to launch a new venture.
That was the case for Joyce Henry, who makes and sells decorative pillows for her company, Heritage Creations. For a few years, she’d been making pillows for people she loved.
“My friends liked them so much that they wanted me to sell them,” Henry said. “I got serious in the last year or so.”
When asked to pick her favorite pillow out of the many on display, she giggled and said: “They’re all my babies.”
For Carleen Charles, it was her daughter’s graduation after years of homeschooling that allowed her to dive into her flower arranging business, Simply Carleen.
“I said, ‘OK, well, what about me? What can I do for myself now?’” Charles said.
Saturday’s showcase allowed Charles and other entrepreneurs to meet and connect with each other. Charles doled out business cards to the other business owners who visited her booth.
Crystal Burnett, who runs a business called Dream City, was also able to find new potential clients. Her company began as a childcare service, she said, but as she met and connected with the families she served, she decided to expand her offerings.
Now, she and her husband offer fitness coaching, CPR certification, active shooter training and more to families around Frederick.
“We do so much,” she said with a laugh. Four-year-old Aaliyah, who started at Burnett’s daycare when she was three months old, was curled up in her lap.
August is Black Business Month, a designation that began in 2004 and that many stores around the country mark with promotions and special events. According to the 2018 Annual Business Survey, Black Americans owned 124,004 businesses in 2017 — just 2.2 percent of the 5.7 million employer businesses in the U.S.
Burnett and others expressed a hope that the mall’s Black-owned showcase would become a recurring event.
“I think it’s great,” Burnett said. “I hope it grows.”
Ashton’s mom, Shana Knight, said she brought the 3-year-old for a specific purpose. Growing up, she said, she didn’t see many other Black people running their own businesses.
“She can see people who look like her using her skills to make money,” said Knight, who founded SOUL Street, a Frederick-based collective of Black-owned businesses. “I want her to know it’s very possible to be her own boss.”
(1) comment
Wish I had known about it. I would have gone.
