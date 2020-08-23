The barn at Grape Creek Farm doesn’t house farming equipment or cows. Instead, it’s filled with books.
“[Books in the Barn] is a monthly book swap for the community,” said Bethany Campbell, who owns the farm with her family. “We do it April through October and we close the barn during the cold months. And it is completely free.”
People are free to take as many books as they like and can also donate books they don’t read anymore, but that’s not required. Pre-packaged snacks and water are also available. And Campbell sells eggs as well.
Campbell and her family didn’t start the project, but they volunteered to take it over from the Walkersville farm’s previous owner when they moved in about 18 months ago.
“We’re a homeschool family and reading is really important to us,” Campbell said. “And I have children, especially my teenagers now, are really big readers and just the thought of having access to all these books was like very exciting to them.”
The family is also always looking for ways to serve and give back to the community.
“We thought this was a really cool way to do that,” she said.
The project had been on hiatus for a few years prior to the Campbells moving in, but Campbell said people were excited to hear that it would be back.
“I’ve had a ton of new families, too,” she said. “I’ve had nothing but positive.”
In addition to being a way to give, the project has become even more important during COVID-19 when many libraries have been closed.
“I actually did a Books in the Barn day and people could actually make a private appointment,” Campbell said of when COVID-19 first started. “I knew after a few weeks people were going to want to get out of their home … I had 18 appointments of people who got their own private little 20 minute slot to come in the barn by themselves and look and they were just very appreciative.”
Looking forward, Campbell wants to continue the project and loves that it brings people together.
“We just want to continue that,” she said, adding that they also want to bring in different things throughout the year, such as painting events or a curriculum swap for homeschool families.
Michelle Venit was at Books in the Barn with her daughter and her niece Sunday.
“We just love coming and browsing the books and our children love reading and so instead of, or in addition to, getting books from the library, we come here to add to our collection,” she said.
Venit said she loves the selection available at the barn and that they can take books, read them and donate them back.
She also said it’s important for projects like Books in the Barn to be available to the community, especially during COVID-19.
“I think it gives an opportunity for people to get books if they can’t find what they like at the library,” Venit said. “Any time we can get books and add to our library and have new ones, we jump on it.”
Meghan Egerton visited Books in the Barn for the first time with her sons Sunday.
“We love books,” she said. “We have a ton of books but we’re kind of moving on to the next step, graduating to elementary school so needing some new material.”
They also donated some books to clear their bookshelves and Egerton said it’s nice that her children had the opportunity to pick out books that interest them.
“We’ve been doing the library pick-ups, which are like really amazing but I’m kind of picking and sorting what we’re getting to put on hold so it’s nice for them to kind of browse,” she said.
Egerton also said it’s important projects like Books in the Barn to be available to the community, especially during COVID-19.
“It’s amazing to have it all laid out,” she said. “Everything is free. It seems very inviting. [It’s] so nice of them to do this.”
