A real estate brokerage firm has come to Frederick to set up its second office in the state.
The Agency last week opened its 39th franchise at 622 W. Patrick St., according to a news release.
The firm has more than 50 offices in five countries and has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since 2011, the release said. The Agency describes itself as a “boutique luxury global brokerage.”
“We’re delighted to expand The Agency’s presence in the northeast with the launch of our new franchise office in Frederick, Maryland,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in the release.
Managing partners Nurit Coombe and Alex Martinez will lead the Frederick office, along with Brandi Dillon, who will serve as managing broker. Dillon is on the Frederick County Association of Realtors Board of Directors, the release said.
The Frederick office will serve buyers and sellers across Maryland, northern Virginia and West Virginia, according to the release.
