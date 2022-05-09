After the sudden death of a beloved Bushwaller’s bouncer late last month, the downtown Frederick Irish pub is raising money for the two young children he left behind.
Bushwaller’s will be donating 5% of all sales through the end of May to an online fundraiser Nick Sheahin’s family started for his children, 5-year-old Addison and 4-year-old Ace.
The loss of Sheahin has been tough on his coworkers, said Amber DeMorett, the owner of Bushwaller’s for 3 years.
“You get so close to your bouncers because they keep you safe, they walk you to your car,” she said. “If anything goes wrong at Bushwaller’s, they’re right there to help you out.”
Sheahin, 36, had a heart attack April 21 as result of a blood clot, according to information on the online fundraiser started by his family. He died just before midnight on April 25 at Frederick Health Hospital.
In the days leading up to Sheahin’s death, his Bushwaller’s coworkers visited him at the hospital and sat with his family as they prayed and reminisced, his uncle, Ed Sheahin, said.
Staff at the pub also dropped off platters of sandwiches, vegetables and fruit at New Life Church after Sheahin’s funeral, without the family asking them to do so, Ed said. Bushwaller’s generosity has been far beyond what he’d expect from any company or business, he said.
Grieving the loss of his big-hearted nephew has been hard on Ed. Sheahin was just a month older than his oldest son and the two boys grew up as best friends. Nick Sheahin was like a son to Ed.
But, Ed said, it’s been nice to hear from Sheahin’s coworkers about how much they loved him.
“They didn’t have to come all the way up to the hospital to sit with us. And they did. Not only one day, but almost every day,” he said. “That’s what was amazing.”
Even though Sheahin only started working at Bushwaller’s about a year and a half ago, it felt like forever to server and bartender Amanda Mayers. That’s how quickly the bouncer bonded with her and her coworkers.
Working the door at a bar is a hard job, Mayers said — one that she wouldn’t wish on anybody. But Sheahin was so good at it.
“I could never really pinpoint what it was about him,” she said, “that he was just able to do that job in such a kind and respectful manner to people that weren’t being kind and respectful to him.”
He took the job and the safety of his coworkers seriously, Mayers said. Even though she only lives a few blocks away from the pub, he’d drive her home after late night shifts. He’d also call Ubers for customers and would walk them to their cars if they didn’t feel safe after last call.
And if men ever started making women feel uncomfortable at the pub, Sheahin was “more than obliged” to ask them to leave, fellow bouncer James Forrester said.
Forrester, Bushwaller’s head doorman, became fast friends with Sheahin when they started working together. They’d hang out pretty much everyday after work, hosting game nights for their coworkers or just unwinding with a beer.
Sheahin played football while attending Germantown’s Seneca Valley High School and could be seen shaking hands and chatting with kids he used to coach almost every night he spent at the pub, Forrester said.
And Sheahin would want it known that he was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Forrester said with a laugh. In a family full of Washington Commanders fans, he stuck out like a “sore thumb.”
“He was an extremely positive guy," Forrester said. "He was extremely happy. He always wanted to look out for the weaker person. He took pride in that.”
Mayers got to know Sheahin as much as she could in the year and a half she worked with him, she said. Even though she only knew him for a short time, she feels “so lucky” she was able to know him at all.
“I just know he loved fiercely and if you were his friend, you were a friend for life,” she said. “You don’t find that characteristic about a lot of people.”
