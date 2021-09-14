iHire recognized as one of fastest-growing private companies
Frederick’s iHire, LLC, located on East All Saints Street, won a spot on Inc. Media’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America for the first time this year after celebrating a three-year revenue growth of 48 percent between 2017 and 2020.
During this period, iHire also expanded the services and tools it offers to employers and candidates, according to a news release from the company last month.
“We’ve been eyeing a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the past few years, making our ranking on the 2021 list extra special,” Steve Flook, iHire’s president and CEO, said in the release. “iHire’s recent and ongoing growth is a direct result of our ability to adapt to new challenges – such as navigating COVID-19 with a distributed workforce – while anticipating our customers’ needs with continuous updates to our platform and our services.”
Frederick’s first woman-owned game store to open
Saga Games, LLC, Frederick’s first woman-owned game store, is opening Saturday at 10 a.m. Balloons and donuts will be available while supplies last.
The company will offer a selection of board games, tabletop role playing games, card games and collectible card games. It will also host gaming events and demos.
Woodsboro Bank VP earns new credentialing
Alice Dickerson, Woodsboro Bank’s vice president and compliance officer, has earned the Certified Banking Security Manager designation through the SBS Institute, the bank announced in a news release Monday.
This credential acknowledges licensing professionals who have demonstrated experience and proficiency in implementing and managing an information security system, according to the news release. Dickerson earned the designation by completing a series of lectures, assignments and a final exam with 100 questions on subject areas including security and technology trends, laws and regulations, information security programs, risk assessments, operationalizing security and audits.
Dickerson has more than 31 years of experience in the banking industry, according to the news release. She joined Woodsboro Bank in 2019.
Woodsboro Bank celebrates addition to board of directors
Gordon Cooley, an experienced banking executive and former Maryland commissioner of financial regulation, has joined Woodsboro Bank’s board of directors, the company announced in a news release last month.
Cooley graduated from Randolph-Macon College with a degree in political science and later went on to earn his juris doctor from the University of Richmond’s T.C. Williams School of Law. He is also a graduate of the American Banker Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking and earned the Lillian Moffatt Award as top honors graduate of the Maryland Bankers School.
Cooley has more than 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry, including executive positions at Farmers & Mechanics National Bank, Mercantile Bankshares, PNC Bank and First United Bank & Trust, according to the company’s news release. He previously served on the boards of a number of other community organizations in Frederick County, including Hood College, the Community Foundation of Frederick County, the county’s United Way chapter, the chamber of commerce and the county’s Board of Education.
