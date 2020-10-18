McSherry recognized by Benchmark Litigation
Natalie McSherry of Frederick has been recognized as a "Litigation Star" by Benchmark Litigation, a leading legal guide that provides an in-depth analysis of lawyers in the state.
McSherry, who is a principal in the litigation practice of the law firm Kramon & Graham in Baltimore, was recognized in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation.
Buckholtz steps down after 43 years
Maggie Buckholtz, vice president of Purchasing at Rice Tire in Frederick, is stepping down form her role after 43 years at the company. During that time, she has served as office manager, assistant to the director, and director of purchasing and inventory control. Company founder Donald Rice hired Buckholtz in 1977 as an accounting assistant.
Buckholtz will be staying on as a consultant, although she will be relocating to Florida.
Mark Messenger will step into the role of vice president of purchasing. Messenger has been with the company since 1986 and has previously worked as a warehouse worker, truck driver, salesperson and store manager.
Rohrer honored by Gov. Hogan
Amy Rohrer, president and chief executive officer of the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association, received a surprise proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan for outstanding leadership and dedication on Oct. 7 at Whiskey Creek Golf Club.
“What an honor,” said Rohrer. “It is truly a privilege to serve this industry, and this is a time when advocacy is needed more than ever. Those who are involved with the association are critical to helping us to fulfill our mission, and I’m so grateful for this recognition.”
The recognition was given at MHLA's Annual Golf Outing, of which all proceeds benefit the Maryland Tourism Education Foundation.
“It's nice that our industry's dedicated leadership is being recognized by the state for the role it plays in the economic health of the state,” said Peter Plamondon Jr., co-president of Plamondon Hospitality Partners. “Now more than ever, we need to encourage people to visit Maryland and stay with us, so it’s great that the state recognizes the importance of it.”
