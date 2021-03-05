East of Market finishes expansion
Apartment complex East of Market has completed its expansion of 49 units, which has also achieved LEED certification, according to a press release from Grady Management. East of Market Apartments are the first LEED Home Gold and Energy Star apartments in Frederick.
The U.S. Green Building Council awards buildings LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification to recognize best-in-class building strategies that avoid waste, toxic chemicals and reduce energy and water use.
The new building includes 23 attached garages equipped with Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the outdoor area features a community garden.
Opened in January, the building is now 41 percent occupied.
Minkler promoted at Matan Companies
Matan Companies, the real estate and development firm located in Frederick, has promoted Jamie Minkler to the title of director of acquisitions. He has been with the company since 2015, initially beginning as an associate, according to a press release.
“We are excited to transition Jamie into his new role as the Director of Acquisitions,” said Mark Matan, Principal of the Matan Companies. “Over the past five years he has proven he can lead this growth effort for us.”
Minkler plans on using his skills to increase Matan’s geographic focus and increase acquisition efforts.
Elements of Style named to the Salon Today 200
Elements of Style, the salon in Eldersburg and Frederick, has been named to the Salon Today 200, a list generated by the leading business media for salon and spa owners.
Co-owners Paris Cimino, Kimberly Walker, Dawn Miller and Jake Kissel are profiled in the magazine’s spring issue. Each salon featured is honored for their survival strategies in 2020, according to a press release.
“We wanted to capture the way these industry heroes were creating ways to generate revenue and support their team members while their doors were closed, help loyal clients with their hair woes while they sheltered in place, and guide their team through the enhanced safety and sanitation requirements as they reopened,” said Stacey Soble, director of brand content strategy for Salon Today.
New hire for Roy Rogers
Roy Rogers, the fast-food franchise headquartered in Frederick, has named Gregg Koffler to the newly-created position of Vice President of Franchise Sales. Koffler has worked in similar roles at franchises such as Johnny Rockets and Smashburger.
“The brand has completely transformed over the past few years, and I’m excited to join this team and lead our efforts to find the ideal partners to bring Roy Rogers back to guests throughout the East and beyond,” Koffler said in a press release.
Koffler will be working with Vice President Jeremy Biser to implement the franchise’s expansion program, announced in January 2020.
“We’re thrilled to have Gregg join our team,” Biser said. “He brings a wealth of experience, relationships and insights, and will be instrumental in helping us achieve significant growth in both traditional and non-traditional venues.”
