McClintock Distilling named best vodka distillery in country
McClintock Distilling, located on Carroll Creek, has been named the number one best craft vodka distillery in the nation by USA Today. The publication also named McClintock the fourth best craft gin distillery in the country.
A panel of experts picked the nominees and the winners were decided by popular vote.
“We are truly honored to win best vodka distillery in the country and fourth best gin distillery from the USA Today competition. We were certainly surprised as a small, organic distillery to be considered in the competition and very thankful that our community supported us,” said Braeden Bumpers, co-owner of McClintock Distilling.
Flying Dog Brewery celebrates 30 years
Flying Dog Brewery, Frederick's largest craft brewery, is turning 30 years old this year. The brewery originally was founded by George Stranahan in Colorado in 1990, eventually moving to Frederick in 2007.
“To elaborate on a thought from our beloved friend and the artistic genius Ralph Steadman, it’s been 30 years from there to here,” said Jim Caruso, Chief Executive Officer for Flying Dog Brewery. “Thank you to all our fellow travelers and kindred spirits for joining us on this great adventure. We love you and we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming decades.”
In celebration, the brewery has released a 30th anniversary beer — a West Coast style double IPA called "Great Job!"
Postern wins marketing award
Postern, a Frederick-based, woman-owned marketing agency has won a 2020 Health and Wellness Award from GDUSA, a nationally recognized design publication. The award was for the design of Fight Colorectal Cancer's magazine, "Beyond Blue."
The magazine is a digital resource for both patients and caregivers, curated for and by survivors of colorectal cancer.
“[Editor] Danielle Ripley-Burgess and the Fight Colorectal Cancer team have a sense of duty to provide this magazine as a resource for others in the fight,” said Cecile Madonna, graphic designer at Postern, “And it gives me so much hope to know organizations like theirs are out there.”
Checchia wins Delaplaine award
Tony Checchia, founder of Verita Commercial Real Estate and lifelong Fredericktonian has been named the 2020 George Delaplaine Distinguished Citizen Award Honoree. The award is presented by the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Checchia will receive the award at a gala community event at River's Edge Farm on Oct. 15.
The award has been presented to a Frederick County resident each year since 1996, and recognizes individuals who have performed service to the community, state or nation.
“Checchia demonstrates extraordinary integrity, character and civic mindedness,” said Justin Saltzman, event chairman of the Committee for the 2020 George Delaplaine Distinguished Citizen Evening. “He is an exceptional role model for today’s scouts and outstanding example of the good works, values and service that the award is designed to honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.