FCAR welcomes new board
The Frederick County Association of REALTORS (FCAR) installed its officers and Board of Directors for 2021 on Feb. 1.
Terry La Scola has taken the role of president, with Tony Checchia serving as president-elect. Amanda Addington is the immediate past president, according to a press release. Amos Martin will be serving as treasurer and secretary. Ashleigh Kiggans, Kris Alcorn Thomas Campbell and Marie Lagos will all be serving as directors. Kevin Carey will be serving as an affiliate director.
FCAR is a subsidiary of the American Association of Realtors and looks forward to setting goals to assist members and the Frederick community in 2021.
Diaz of H&R Block receives award
Marianne Diaz, a senior tax analyst at the H&R Block office in Frederick, has been awarded the 2020 Henry B. Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award.
The award, which is named in honor of the company founder, recognized 23 employees franchise-wide this year.
Diaz, who lives in Middletown, has been with H&R Block for the last 45 years. She is passionate about serving the community and educating her clients and co-workers, the press release said.
“Each year the Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Awards recognize the best of the best. During an unprecedented pandemic, our 2020 winners also demonstrated extraordinary resilience, expertise and compassion for helping clients access their much-needed refunds,” said Bob Moretti, vice president of franchise for H&R Block. “[Diaz] and our other award winners lived the H&R Block Purpose every day while navigating a three-month filing deadline change among other changes happening in their communities."
