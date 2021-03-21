Frederick County lands on fastest-growing counties list
Redfin, the real estate brokerage, has listed Frederick County on its list of "Top 10 US Counties That Have Heated Up The Most" from January 2020 to January 2021.
The rankings were based off year-over-year change in home prices, home sales, share of homes selling above their listing price, the speed of home sales and number of Redfin.com searches, according to a press release.
Frederick County was ranked eighth on the list, right after Burlington County, New Jersey and before Ocean County, New Jersey. The median sales price in Frederick County is listed at $375,000, a 19 percent increase year-over-year. Redfin also noted that 39.5 percent of homes in Frederick County sold above their listing price.
I Believe in Me receives grant from Invest in Others
I Believe in Me, the Frederick-based nonprofit focused on youth mentorship and fighting food insecurity, has been selected for a grant from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.
The charity gave a total of $100,000 to six organizations from across the United States as part of its Grants for Good Hunger Relief program.
"We hope these grants provide some measure of relief to food banks and charitable organizations struggling to meet heightened demand," said Megan McAuley, executive director and president of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.
I Believe in Me has served over 2.5 million meals for free throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their website. The organization is currently raising additional funds through the Unity Campaign for Frederick.
Regent Education launches new interface
Regent Education, a Frederick-based company that provides services to automate the verification, packaging and dispersement of financial aid for colleges and universities, has rolled out a new student-facing product, Regent Plan.
This new product allows students to better understand their options regarding student loans.
"Our intent is to have an immediate impact on student borrowing decisions that result in lower loan obligations as well as to dramatically improve the financial aid process and visibility for students and counselors," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education.
The program has now been implemented by Brigham Young University-Idaho.
