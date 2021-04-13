Glory Doughnuts begins move to new location
Glory Doughnuts, the vegan diner and doughnut shop at 244 E. Church St., has officially closed as it prepares to reopen at a new location in town, according to its Facebook page.
The restaurant will be reopening at 162 W. Patrick St., the former site of Serenity Tea Room. The restaurant's owners hope to open at the new location by this weekend, but no date was announced as of Tuesday.
The larger space will allow owners Keirsten and Alissa Straiter to offer custom and bulk orders and event hosting. Posts on the business' Facebook page announced last weekend would be the last weekend at the small E. Church Street location where a line of customers often formed outside on weekend mornings.
Mission BBQ to open April 26
Mission BBQ, the military-friendly barbecue chain, is opening its first Frederick location at noon on April 26 at 5102 Pegasus Court, Suite 101, according to a Facebook post. The first Mission opened on Sept. 11, 2011, in Glen Burnie, and the eatery consistently honors veterans in a variety of ways.
The Frederick location will be Mission BBQ's 93rd.
VaLogic acquires large commercial property in Frederick
VaLogic, a company that delivers facilities, engineering and compliance solutions to life science and biotech companies, has acquired a 75,400-square-foot commercial office building on five acres at 7495 New Horizon Way in Frederick. The $7.7 million deal was partially funded by a C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) loan sourced by MD Energy Advisors. The loan lowers the cost of capital to fund building renovations focused on energy and mechanical systems.
VaLogic plans to convert the two-story structure into a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant asset that could house multiple companies.
“Based on our experience serving the biotech sector with guidance on designing and operating industry-specific buildings, we see a tremendous amount of opportunity and interest among companies for this niche real estate product, which has only been heightened during the ongoing health crisis,” Bill Robertson, founder and president of VaLogic, said in a prepared statement.
(2) comments
Friends, don’t eat bbq at a chain restaurant with some dopey faux-patriotic gimmick. Support your local mom & pop bbq joint.
No one does it better than Black Hog.
