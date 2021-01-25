Harbor Freight Tools opens on Golden Mile
The Harbor Freight Tools location on Route 40 has officially opened its doors. The shop at 1003 W. Patrick St., Unit A, is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The franchise is known for its low-cost tools and hardware. This is the company's first location in Frederick County.
Upcoming additions to the Golden Mile include Ollie's Bargain Outlet, which is set to open in April, and the German grocery store Lidl, which is set to open in June, according to the Golden Mile Alliance.
St. John Properties hires Cline as Superintendent
Paul Cline has been hired as the Superintendent of Construction in the Virginia and Maryland Region by St. John Properties, Inc., a full-service commercial real estate development company.
Cline will support the company's construction division, specifically involving new flex buildings, commercial offices, retail and warehouse buildings. Cline brings 35 years of experience to his new position. In the past, he has worked at Morgan-Keller Construction, R-PCI Construction and Bruchey Builders.
“[Cline] is a seasoned professional who is extremely familiar with construction protocols, has excellent leadership qualities and will mesh seamlessly with our existing development and construction teams,” said Matt Holbrook, regional partner. “We continue to develop aggressively to meet the real estate requirements of our existing and future clients, and we look forward to his long-term contribution to these efforts.”
Lord of Woodsboro Bank receives award
Bethany Lord, vice president of human resources at Woodsboro Bank, was awarded the 2020 Gold Award at the Maryland Bankers Association's Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance 2020 Achievement Awards.
The award is given to a woman who exemplifies leadership excellence, innovative thinking and commitment to community service, according to a press release.
“When Bethany joined Woodsboro Bank, the bank was going through a leadership transition," CEO Steve Heine said. "She has contributed greatly to developing the bank’s 'One Woodsboro' culture. Bethany lives the bank’s vision, mission, and values, while being an advocate for her colleagues and the bank’s clients."
