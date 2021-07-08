Business briefs
Registration now available for new i9 Sports franchise opening in Frederick County
i9 Sports, a youth sports league franchise headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, announced it is opening a franchise in Frederick, which will become its eighth franchise in the state.
The franchise, owned and operated by Eric and Nieshia Stephens, will offer youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for kids ages 3-14 and will be operating on Saturdays out of a facility that is to be determined. According to a news release from the franchise, i9 Sports is known for its one-day-per-week format that includes a 30-45 minute practice session before going straight to game play.
The county’s i9 Sports will be offering soccer, flag football and baseball programs during its opening season, which is set to begin in September. For more information or to enroll your child in your local league, visit i9sports.com, email eric.stephens@i9sports.com or call 301-834-2153.
Kensington Glass Arts, Inc. celebrates 45th anniversary
Kensington Glass Arts, an award-winning Mid-Atlantic glass manufacturer, commercial glazier and distributor of architectural glass with facilities in Ijamsville and Frederick, is celebrating its 45th anniversary.
The business began in July 1976 as a custom stained glass window fabrication company called Victorian Glassworks, only to expand over the next decade to include etched and carved glass. Since then, Kensington Glass Arts has evolved to focus on high-end corporate installations, working on such projects as museum display casework, glass partitions and elaborate art-glass pieces. It has worked with almost every major law firm, hotel and corporate client in the Washington, D.C. market, according to a news release from the company.
New Domino’s opens in UrbanaA new Domino’s is now open on Bennett Creek Avenue in Urbana. It offers contactless carryout and delivery, as well as car-side delivery for customers who want to pick up their orders without leaving their vehicles.
The store is looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives, pizza makers and assistant managers, according to a news release from the company. Those interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com. To order, visit dominos.com or call 240-341-4692.
Ausherman Properties celebrates 70th anniversaryAusherman Properties, a property developer in Frederick, is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
The company began as Ausherman Homes when Ernie Ausherman left his job to begin building homes in Frederick County in 1951, then focusing on single-family residences. The company later sold its home-building business in 2003 and switched its efforts to residential and commercial development.
Downtown Frederick Partnership awarded community investment tax creditsMaryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development awarded the Downtown Frederick Partnership $50,000 in community investment tax credits, which are available to those who donate $500 or more to the partnership.
Donations to the partnership help support programs and projects focused on the revitalization, preservation and continued improvement of downtown Frederick, the partnership said in a news release. Those interested in participating in the tax credit program should contact Downtown Frederick Partnership Associate Director Danielle Doll in advance of making their contribution. For details, call 301-698-8118 or email danielle@downtownfrederick.org.
