Holly Hills Country Club gets new, local ownership
Frederick residents and Holly Hills Country Club members Darrell Guyton, Scott Cowperthwaite, Chris Chase and Jim Plamondon, along with a “small group of investors,” purchased the private club, according to a press release.
The club on Mussetter Road in Ijamsville had previously been owned by an affiliate of KemperSports, a company based out of Illinois, the release said.
KemperSports Management will continue day-to-day operations. The company is working with the new Frederick-based owners to hire a full-time general manager for the club.
The ownership group announced a five-year plan that includes a $3.5 million investment into the club’s facilities and grounds, funding an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, a pool and courts for tennis and other racket sports.
The new ownership is holding a “Welcome Back” initiative where previous members who left the club in good standing can return to active membership without paying initiation fees. This program is open until June 1, according to the release.
Real estate group launches
restaurant gift card giveaway at open houses
The Premier Group of Long & Foster Real Estate will give away $100 gift cards to local restaurants to a limited number of visitors at open houses the company stages, a release from the company says.
The release says the move is being done to try to get a “step ahead in today’s competitive buyer’s market,” according to a quote from Chrissy Schultz, office manager of Premier Group.
The release says open houses will feature “interactive photo booths.” Visitors at the open houses will be encouraged to snap photos at the photo booths and share the photos on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #PremierFirstLook. Once monthly, the Premier Group will select gift card winners from those who share photos with the hashtag.
The gift card will come from a different restaurant in downtown Frederick each month.
Maryland locations of Highland Title + Escrow get new branch manager
Attorney Brianne Paugh will serve as the attorney and branch manager for Highland Title + Escrow’s two Maryland locations in Frederick and North Bethesda, according to a release from the firm.
Paugh brings more than 15 years of experience in law to the settlement and escrow firm, with a focus on real estate, according to the release. Paugh most recently served as the manager of the Real Estate Settlement Group at Miles & Stockbridge and worked out of their Frederick office, according to that firm’s website.
Paugh has also taught the Maryland Realtors pre-licensing course and served as a “frequent lecturer” for the Frederick County Association of Realtors and the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, the release said.
Paugh, an honors graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, was previously a staff member at the University of Baltimore Law Review, according to the release.
Highland Title + Escrow was founded in 1999 by attorney Mike McFarlane. According to its website, it operates a dozen locations in Virginia and one in Washington, D.C., in addition to its two Maryland locations.
