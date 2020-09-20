Matan breaks ground on new research and industrial park
Matan Companies, a real estate and development firm, has broken ground on the first three buildings of its upcoming Class A research and industrial park called “Center 85” on Executive Way in Frederick. The 44-acre development will total 556,800 square feet and will fit the needs of major biotech, logistics, manufacturing food and beverage, and e-commerce businesses.
The first two buildings, which will be 116,000 and 64,000 square feet, are scheduled to be complete in July 2021. The third building will total 276,000 square feet, and while construction has not commenced, it is expected to deliver on the same schedule. The last 100,000 square feet will be reserved for companies who want to build out their own facilities.
“We approach the project with optimism and enthusiasm, and are grateful for the collaborative environment that the county staff and leadership have cultivated,” said Brad Benna, a leasing and acquisitions team member for Matan. "Welcoming new businesses and watching others grow here is what makes Frederick so attractive and is the key to long term sustainability of the community.”
RS Will Wealth Management partners with Kestra Financial
RS Will Wealth Management, formerly The Will Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, has rebranded and gained independence through their new partnership with Kestra Financial. The firm, which is located on North Market Street, specializes in helping individuals, businesses and nonprofits manage their wealth. They collectively oversee over $1 billion in assets.
"This partnership will enable us to further personalize our investment approach, provide access to cutting-edge technology and expand our investment platform to ultimately benefit our clients and be even better stewards,” said William Coffey, president of RS Will Wealth Management. "Furthermore, Kestra Financial’s streamlined technology solutions and business consulting will help power our business growth.”
Crum joins Woodsboro Bank as Bank Officer
David Crum has joined Woodsboro Bank as Bank Officer and Branch Manager of the Monocacy Branch located at 900 N. East St., Frederick. Crum is a Frederick County native who received his associate degree in Business Administration from Frederick Community College and his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Towson University. He has over 18 years of experience in service industries, including over six years in the financial industry.
“We are thrilled to welcome David to our team and know he will serve our clients with dedication and excellence. His knowledge of our community combined with his banking expertise makes him a great fit on our One Woodsboro team,” said Steve Heine, President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank.
Franchisee wins national award
Marsha Garcia, owner of Young Rembrandts of Frederick and Montgomery counties, and her team have received the Winning Spirit award at the company’s virtual convention. Young Rembrandts is an after-school art program with the philosophy that “anyone can draw.” The Winning Spirit award is given to a franchisee that shows the true spirit of Young Rembrandts and is committed to bringing the power of drawing to a new generation of children.
“I am so honored to receive this recognition,” said Garcia. “It’s fulfilling to know that the hard work put in by our team is appreciated, and we are grateful to be a part of a company that supports and recognizes each location. My team and I look forward to continuing our work to and having a positive influence on the community.”
Young Rembrandts is at 2411 Steepleview Court, Frederick and is currently accepting enrollments for their fall workshops.
