The Regal cinemas location at Westview Promenade is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Located at the intersection of Buckeystown Pike and Crestwood Boulevard in Frederick, Regal is one of the anchor stores in the Westview Promenade.
The renovation will provide a number of updates, including upgrades to the entrance and lobby, kitchen offerings and a “state-of-the-art” gaming area with both classic and new games.
The auditoriums will be fitted with new projection and sound technology, and a VIP wing will encompass four auditoriums with luxury recliners and unlimited popcorn and soft drinks. An updated IMAX auditorium will also feature IMAX with Laser.
Additionally, Regal Westview will also feature a 4DX auditorium, sponsored by Pepsi, which will have enhanced effects like motion-synchronized seats and effects like “wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.”
According to a news release from Regal, this location will be the only theater in Frederick County with the 4DX technology.
The theater will remain open throughout the renovation process.
— Patrick Kernan
