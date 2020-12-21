Highland Title & Escrow opens Frederick Office
Settlement company Highland Title & Escrow has opened a new office in Frederick, adding to its portfolio throughout D.C, Virginia and Maryland.
The office, located at 8 E. 2nd St., will be focused on supporting the company’s growth. Recently, growth has been accelerated by the brand’s investment in settlement software Resware and its new rebranding initiatives.
“The decision to expand our presence into Frederick, Maryland was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Michael McFarlane, president and chief counsel. “The area is rich with history and is an avid supporter of local business, and we are excited to increase our ability to service agents in this market.”
Rosati’s Pizza launches ‘Buy One, Give One’ campaign
Rosati’s Pizza in Frederick has launched a new campaign to help amid the COVID-19 surge and increased stress on healthcare workers. For every 18-inch pizza ordered by phone during the month of December, Rosati’s will donate a 14-inch pizza to Frederick Health Hospital employees.
“From the nurses and doctors to the hospital’s administrative staff, it is a privilege to be able to give back to our neighbors at Frederick Health Hospital,” said owner Dave Kukor. “The second wave has taken a toll on hospital staff, and we hope that our delicious pizzas will provide some comfort to the heroes who are on their feet, working around the clock to keep us safe.”
The campaign runs through Dec. 31. Customers who would like to participate must mention the “Buy One, Give One” campaign when they call.
"Many thanks to Rosati’s and their customers who are partnering to provide pizzas to Frederick Health staff,” said Robin Rose, vice president and chief development officer at Frederick Health Hospital. “This ‘Buy One, Give One’ program is another example of the wonderful support shown to the hospital throughout the pandemic. These donated pizzas will go a long way in keeping our staff fueled and feeling appreciated.”
Rosati’s Pizza is located at 911 W. 7th St., Frederick and can be reached at 301-694-4650.
Morgan-Keller Construction promotes four members
Morgan-Keller Construction in Wolfsville has announced that longtime team members Bryan Adgate, Chuck Brandenburg, Jeff Klutz and Taylor Davis have joined the team as minority owners. Developing existing team members into company leaders is a priority of Morgan-Keller, according to a press release.
“Both Darrell [Guyton] and I are pleased to have this leadership succession put into place with team members that share our pride of the company,” said Brad Guyton, president and chief executive officer. “They will ensure that our core values of teamwork, ownership, and professionalism continue well into the future.”
