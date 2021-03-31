Thomas Johnson Drive Sheetz opens
Sheetz will open its newest location in Frederick at 23 Thomas Johnson Dr. on April 1, according to a press release. In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz is donating $2,500 to the Maryland Food Bank and $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Maryland.
Sheetz currently operates 619 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and Ohio. All locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Durbin marks 20 years with Long & Foster
Long & Foster Real Estate is celebrating Tammy Durbin's 20th year as a sales associate at the company's Mount Airy office, according to company representatives.
“We offer our sincerest congratulations as well as thanks to Tammy for her many years of dedicated work,” Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate, said in a prepared statement.
Durbin is an active member of the Frederick County Association of Realtors and has been in the real estate industry since she graduated from high school.
Woodsboro Bank announces numerous promotions
Woodsboro Bank has announced five promotions within the company, including promoting Patricia Muldoon to the role of executive vice president, chief financial officer and Richard Ohnmacht to the role of executive vice president, chief commercial banking officer.
Bethany Lord has been promoted to senior vice president, chief human resources and culture officer, and Thomas Ramsey has been promoted to senior vice president, chief retail banking officer.
Erin Dieterich has been promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer.
“Each of these colleagues is dedicated to excellence and committed to our bank values and mission as we continue to pursue our vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland for our colleagues, clients, community and shareholders," Steve Heine, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.