South Mountain Creamery to be served at WFT games
South Mountain Creamery, a farm, home-delivery service, wholesaler and creamery operated in Middletown, will be selling ice cream at FedEx Field during Washington Football Team home games this season.
Earlier this summer, the creamery was featured in the Washington Football Team’s first ever “Flavors of the DMV Showcase,” where restaurants, food trucks, food stands and more from the Washington region competed in food or product quality. Participants were evaluated based on taste, appearance and texture; ease of prep and service; overall presentation; uniqueness of the product; and local connections, according to Washington Football Team representatives.
The football team invited eight winners from the showcase — including South Mountain Creamery — to serve as vendors during its 2021 season. The creamery’s ice cream shop at FedEx Field will serve a variety of treats, including its “Hog Wild Sundae” and a selection of teas and lemonades.
Local accounting firm honored
Regional accounting firm Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, which has a location on Hayward Road, was recently included in Accounting Today’s 2021 list of best accounting firms to work for.
According to a news release, the list is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession. It is made up of 100 firms across the country. To create the list, Accounting Today partners with the Best Companies Group.
This is the 10h time that BSSF has received this recognition, according to the release.
“We strive every day to serve our team, acting and making decisions based on our core values of compassionate honesty, unified team, ownership and responsibility, creative thinking and life balance,” BSSF President and Managing Principal Ken Wolfe said in the release. “By making BSSF a great place to work, we help our team members achieve extraordinary outcomes in both their personal and professional lives, allowing them to help their clients and communities achieve extraordinary outcomes in turn.”
Separately, Victoria E. Autieri recently joined BSSF’s accounting and auditing practice as a staff accountant. She studied accounting and finance at Grove City College and will be located at the firm’s Frederick office.
Woodsboro Bank VP earns designation
Michelle Green, vice president and risk management and finance officer at Woodsboro Bank, has earned the professional designation of certified community bank compliance officer, according to a press release from the bank.
Green earned the designation by completing the community bank compliance officer certification program at Community Banker University, the education division of the Independent Community Bankers of America. The university offers nine certification programs in total, which are accredited by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.
"With this CCBCO certification, Michelle has demonstrated a mastery of key banking concepts for professional development and to contribute to helping the Woodsboro Bank achieve its business goals and objectives," ICBA Group Executive Vice President Lindsay LaNore said in the release. "I commend Michelle on reaching this milestone in pursuit of lifelong learning.”
Green joined Woodsboro Bank in 2018 and has more than 26 years of banking experience, according to the release. To finish the certification program, she completed five certification examinations, which covered the fundamental concepts of banking regulations and their applications, according to the release.
Frederick auto shop marks seventh anniversary
Zach’s Auto Clinic on Buckeystown Pike is celebrating seven years of business in the Frederick area.
After opening with just two full-time staff members in 2014 in a space that was the “size of a closet,” the auto repair and maintenance shop now has four employees and doubled its sales earlier this summer. The business also recently tripled its office size.
Zach Brown, who opened the business with his friend, Adam Lahart, said the shop was one of the rare companies that excelled during the pandemic. With more people working from home, customers were able to leave their cars at the shop for longer periods of time, Brown said.
“You just got to stay friendly and happy and smile at people and treat everyone as your friend,” Brown said with a chuckle. “In return, good things will happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.