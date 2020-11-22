StageBio relocating 60 employees to Riverside Tech Park in 2021
“A significant criterion in our real estate search was securing a space that was convenient to our current employees working in Frederick and Thurmont,” explained Tom Galati, Chief Executive Officer for StageBio. “The location at Riverside Tech Park accomplished this, and also provided immediate access to many of our clients in the region via Interstate 270. Adding to our interest in 8415 Progress Drive was the build-out of our space by the former tenant, which closely matched with our requirement. Further, as we look to grow our company, the availability of a skilled workforce in the immediate Frederick area will be a significant corporate advantage.”
The Word Woman receives minority business certifications
The Word Woman LLC, a Frederick-based consulting firm has received the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) certifications through the State of Maryland’s Office of Minority Business Enterprise.
Receiving these certifications has been a longtime goal of founder and principal consultant Michelle Nusum-Smith. The certification also comes just months after the company celebrated its 10th year in business.
"Having this certification provides a great deal of benefits and demonstrates that we meet the requirements to do business as a minority business entity with large corporations, local, state, and federal government departments,” Nusum-Smith said. "MBE certification will help us continue to grow and to develop more partnerships.”
The certification also means the company will appear in the State of Maryland’s directory as a certified MBE/DBE/SBE vendor with the Business Enterprise Program.
HMS acquired by TerrAscend
TerrAscend, the leading North American cannabis operator, has acquired HMS, a Frederick-based medical cannabis cultivator and processor. Currently, the company operates a 22,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Frederick, were they produce dried flower and oil products. The company also has the ability to produce edibles upon regulatory approval.
TerrAscend hopes to significantly expand HMS’ existing capacity in the upcoming year, and will be bringing the majority of HMS’ employees on board.
