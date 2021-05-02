Local nonprofit techfrederick, a coalition of Frederick-based technology companies, has received $355,446 from the Maryland Department of Labor.
This is the largest grant techfrederick has received to date. This is techfrederick's fifth round of funding through the state. Its Aspire Training program, which helps both employed and unemployed individuals enhance their skill sets, has garnered over $1.1 million in grants, according to a press release.
The Aspire Program remained strong in 2020, providing 18 training sessions to the 240 individuals in the business community, covering topics including project management and cloud-based web service software.
“Labor is pleased to support the successful Aspire Training program led by techfrederick through the state’s nationally-recognized EARN program," said state Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. "This critical funding will ensure that employers in the region have the highly-skilled and well-trained workforce necessary to fill their talent pipeline while supporting the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
EXIT office welcomes new team members
Cate Stryker and Kelly Rios have joined the local EXIT Realty Center, according to a press release from the company. EXIT is located at 205 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy.
Four ribbon cuttings for downtown Frederick
This weekend saw four ribbon-cuttings for new businesses in downtown Frederick.
These ribbon cuttings include Magpie Market at 141 N. Market St., Carmen's Corner Store at 302 N. Market St., Midar Beauty Bar at 624 N. Market St., and Worthy Waves Boutique at 20 W. 3rd St., Suite 1A, according to a press release from the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
