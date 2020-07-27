Zerla hired to new position at Frederick Assisted Living
Victoria Zerla has been hired as the director of Resident Care at Frederick Assisted Living.
Zerla has over 15 years of acute care experience and has won the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty two times. She is also a certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse.
Datakwip adds Bryant Butler to team
Datakwip, the Frederick-based analytics software company, has appointed Bryan Butler as its new executive vice president of strategic development. Butler has over 25 years experience in leading strategic growth campaigns for business-to-business technology companies.
He is also a Navy veteran and holds a postgraduate degree in business management.
“If I’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that no business development challenge is too big for the team that can successfully balance creativity and enthusiasm with patience, discipline and technical know-how,” said Butler. “I am very excited about Datakwip’s culture of combining an approach of open-mindedness and a deep desire to listen to their partners and customers.”
Thermo Fisher Scientific named Bicycle Friendly Workplace
Thermo Fisher Scientific received a Gold Bicycle Friendly Business award from the League of American Bicyclists. Over 1,400 businesses nationwide have received this award, which recognizes their bike-friendly programming and encouragement to ride.
Thermo Fisher Scientific has bikeshare bias, indoor and outdoor bicycle racks and shower facilities. The company also hosts bike maintenance workshops, safety education workshops, bike challenges, lunch bike rides and more.
“The Frederick Cycling Leadership Team has done a really great job inspiring our staff to get out and ride including a fun multi-day ride on the Great Allegheny Passage, lively bike flash mobs at local restaurants, dedicated corporate sponsorship of Tour de Frederick and the competitive annual Bike To Work Day ride," said Bill Turner, the site director at Thermo Fisher Scientific Frederick. Though we slowed a bit this year due to COVID-19, we are really looking forward to getting even more people on bikes next year.”
Andrew Hanson awarded consulting designation
Andrew Hanson, senior project manager at Boggs Environmental Consultants in Middletown, has been awarded the council-Certified Indoor Environmental Consultant (CIEC) designation.
The American Council for Accredited Certification designates this certification to individuals with knowledge and field experience in indoor environmental investigation and consulting. Hanson had to pass an examination based on industry texts in order to be considered for the designation.
