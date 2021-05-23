UNO to close to give employees day off
The UNO Restaurant on Urbana Pike in Frederick will close on Wednesday, May 26 to give all of its employees a paid day off.. Local franchisee Amir Yazdi will also be closing the Baltimore, Virginia Beach and Washington, D.C., locations that day, according to a news release.
There are 226 employees across the eight locations. On the day before, Tuesday, May 25, UNO will offer a buy-one-get-one deal on all of its deep dish pizzas.
The company is also hiring across all locations, according to the news release.
Mid-Maryland SCORE receives Platinum status
The Mid-Maryland SCORE location in Frederick has been designated as a Platinum Chapter by the larger SCORE national organization, according to a news release. SCORE helps small businesses by matching new entrepreneurs with mentors in their field.
The Mid-Maryland chapter serves Frederick, Washington and Carroll Counties.
“Mid-Maryland SCORE stepped up in a big way to assist small businesses in this chaotic business environment,” said Ed Coleman, Capital Area SCORE District director. “And this annual evaluation reflects that high level of commitment.”
This year was especially challenging for the organization, the news release said, due to the amount of small business owners seeking mentorship.
“We are honored to receive such recognition from the national organization,” said Charles Thomas, chair of the Mid-Maryland chapter. “Our volunteers have a passion for business and are committed to the success of our local small businesses, particularly in this time of need.”
FCC named in top 50 community colleges list
Value Colleges, an online guide to the best values in higher education options, has listed Frederick Community College in their list of the top 50 community colleges in the country.
FCC was listed at number 47 on the list.
Value Colleges ranks programs based on factors such as cost and student satisfaction, taking data from sources like Niche and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Datasystem.
Carroll Community College, Montgomery College and Howard Community College also made the list.
