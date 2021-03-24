Urban Air Adventure Park collecting donations
Urban Air Adventure Park, the indoor recreation center at 5380 Ballenger Creek Pike, will be collecting items for the Frederick Community Action Agency (FCAA) on March 25 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Items needed include adult hygiene products, diapers, blankets, hats, infant formula, underwear, breakfast cereals, baby food, canned fruits, canned meats, canned or frozen vegetables, pasta and rice.
iHire plans to acquire WorkInSports
The Frederick-based recruiting company iHire has announced plans to acquire WorkInSports, a leading recruiting hub for the sports industry, according to a press release.
“For more than two decades, iHire and WorkInSports have formed a strong relationship as two key players in the industry-specific talent acquisition market,” Steve Flook, president and CEO of iHire, said in the release. “We are thrilled to finally announce our plans to merge and will soon officially welcome WorkInSports to our family of talent communities.”
WorkInSports will become the 57th industry-focused community on the iHire online platform. Both recruiters and job seekers will be able to take advantage of iHire's resources, which include resume writing tools, job matching technology, advertising and employer branding.
"Like iHire, we’ve always believed in the importance of helping people to find work that is meaningful and rewarding," said John Mellor, co-founder and CEO of WorkInSports.
Berkheimer Group changes name to Four Points
The Berkheimer Group at Morgan Stanley's Frederick location has announced it is changing its name to Four Points Group at Morgan Stanley.
The four points the new name refers to are the experience of the team, the depth of their resources, the alignment of strategies to meet client goals and their focus on long-term thinking, according to a press release.
All members of the former Berkheimer Group are with Four Points, in addition to financial advisers Kate Costlow and Kaitlin Keena and group director Beth Mason.
"Day after day, as our clients work hard to create a meaningful life, we work to provide personalized and comprehensive wealth management and client service,” Betsy Pakenas, managing director of wealth management and financial advisor, said in a prepared statement. “Those commitments remain. Our new team name reflects our growing ability to provide our clients with a high level of financial knowledge and service available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.