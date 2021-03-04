Warehouse Cinemas launches "Love Maryland" campaign
In partnership with the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Film Office, Warehouse Cinemas on Route 40 has launched the "Love Maryland" campaign, which will run throughout March.
The objective of the series is to highlight local businesses while also showcasing key points in Maryland's history through film, according to a press release.
Local food and drink manufacturers will be front and center during the campaign. For instance, Smoketown Brewing is collaborating with Warehouse Cinemas for a St. Patrick's Day event. McClintock Distilling and Tenth Ward Distilling will also have spirits featured in movie-themed cocktails.
Events will also coincide with important days in Maryland's history, such as Maryland Day and Harriet Tubman Day. Movies screened will include "Hairspray," "Harriet," "The Blair Witch Project" and more.
Asbury Communities launches ThriveWell Tech
Asbury Communities, a group of senior living communities headquartered in Frederick, has launched a new subsidiary, ThriveWell Tech.
This new subsidiary is an IT outsourcing and consulting company "working to transform aging services," according to a press release.
ThriveWell is the product of a year-long refocus of the former Asbury Group Integrated Technologies. The company produces managed service providers (MSP) for senior living communities which can help lower costs and improve return-on-investment.
The new line of MSPs offers six different options to clients.
"We look forward to demonstrating to operators how our next-generation mix of technology, operational know-how and consultative guidance can generate a robust return on investment, help reduce historically high vacancy rates and carry them confidently into the future," Asbury President Nick Patel.
Morgan Stanley employees recognized by Forbes
Two employees of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management office in Frederick have been named to the Forbes Magazine's 2021 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.
The honorees are Betsy Bakenas, managing director and financial advisor, and Derek McGee, portfolio manager and financial advisor, according to a press release.
The list from Forbes is based on both qualitative and quantitative data and ranks thousands of wealth advisors across the country.
“I am pleased that Betsy and Derek are representing Morgan Stanley,” said Rob Tinsley, banch manager of the Frederick office. “To be named to this list recognizes their professionalism and dedication to the needs of their valued clients.”
