The scene outside Viniferous on Monday was different than the usual midday foot traffic. The wine shop on North Market Street was surrounded by flowers as mourners wrote chalk messages on the sidewalk to celebrate the life of owner Bob Kannor, who died suddenly on Sunday.
Kannor, 74, opened the shop in 2010 after years of tasting wines across the country and around the world. He spent decades in engineering, but his true passion was always wine, said wife Deborah Cerullo.
While living in San Francisco, they often spent weekends in Napa Valley at different vineyards. He wanted to provide Frederick with niche wines, often made by small producers with organic ingredients. He always had something unique to offer his customers, no matter their price point.
“He loved it,” Cerullo said. “He loved it til the very last day he did it, which was Saturday.”
Kannor and Cerullo met in Boston during the blizzard of 1978. One of their first dates was spent cross-country skiing around the city.
They have two children, Luke and Page. While the family often moved for Kannor’s work, they eventually settled in Frederick for a job at Bechtel. About five years later, Kannor decided to retire and start looking for a spot to open up a wine shop. The space on Market was available, so he jumped at the chance.
“We’re not big planners,” Cerullo said. “We kind of go with the flow and wherever things take us ... that’s always how we lived our lives.”
Viniferous has become a go-to shop for wine lovers in Frederick who are looking for new finds and personalized recommendations. But Kannor also brought people in just to talk. Cerullo remembers one customer who would come in just to lie on the floor with the shop dog, Riley.
“It wasn’t a gangbuster business. We’re not rolling in the dough by any means, but it made him really happy,” she said. “He loved working with the customers. And he just liked being in the downtown environment and all the neighbors.”
Kannor was more than just a neighbor to John Burroughs, lead brewer at Idiom Brewing. The pair met while both living on E. 3rd Street and quickly started bonding over their love of antique pick-up trucks. Soon enough, they were sharing cigars and glasses of wine on Kannor’s porch and catching up over coffee at Cafe Nola.
Burroughs said Kannor always supported him in his brewing, which he initially started doing at the now-closed Barley & Hops.
“He didn’t have to do that,” Burroughs said. “My brewery was two miles down the road, but he bought a case of it every once in a while and it often didn’t sell very well, but he kept supporting me.”
Kannor was more than just a shop owner to customers — he was often a friend.
Greg Susla said he and his wife started popping into the shop to buy wine, but they came in more often once they got to know Kannor. He invited them to wine tastings and special events he’d throw in the shop’s courtyard, like Pigs & Pinot, where he roasted a pig and paired it with a pinot noir.
“It was a blast. I can’t tell you the void in our lives now knowing that that’s gonna end,” he said. “Not because of the event, but just because Bob was throwing the event.”
The camaraderie of the 200 block of N. Market Street was largely Kannor’s doing, said Michelle Schaffer, owner of the Pop Shop. She could always rely on him for business advice or to lend a friendly ear. They often chatted on the sidewalk, something they did just this past Friday when Schaffer had parked in one of his spots to unload product.
“He would be out sweeping in front of his shop with a cigar, and he always said hello and chatted just in general,” she said. “It felt very comfortable to be there as a shop just because of his welcome.”
And he always made sure to get a scoop of black cherry ice cream, his favorite flavor, when he came into the Pop Shop.
Erika Brown, owner of Hippy Chick Hummus, also found comfort in her interactions with Kannor, whose shop is right next to her own. She knew she could walk into Viniferous to ask to use a wine key or his cooler. In her busiest moments, when she felt rushed from task to task, he would stop her on the sidewalk to catch up. He always had time, it seemed.
“You take that for granted because, especially now everything is just so go, go go,” she said. “But he was that middle point that always makes you stop and think. And he really just relished life.”
Kannor’s friends and family agree that he was not afraid to share his opinions, of which he had many. He was brutally honest, never afraid to say how he really felt.
“Bob was never afraid to speak his mind. He was always very happy to tell you exactly how he felt about any situation, any politician, anything,” Burroughs said.
His son, Luke Kannor, remembers him hanging out with his high school friends while they watched sports games on TV. He would also go camping and sailing with his father regularly. Once Luke was old enough, those trips always involved wine.
“He was just an awesome father and a great guy. He had a tough outer shell, but definitely was a gentle giant for sure,” he said. “He did a lot for people that he knew. He was just fantastic.”
This year, Cerullo and Kannor had planned on going to Italy to celebrate their 41st anniversary. They had planned to go last year for their 40th but were stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kannor loved to travel and was working on gaining his residency in Croatia, where his family is from, so he and Cerullo could live there part-time.
The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming, Cerullo said. She had to continue bringing flowers inside the shop as more and more were left throughout the day Monday. It’s clear to Kannor’s family how much he was loved, and how much he loved life.
“I think he enjoyed his life to the last minute,” Luke said.
